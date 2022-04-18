Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said John Collins is feeling OK after playing 21 minutes in Game 1 yesterday. “He came out of that game last night OK, so we will see what our trainers and what John is saying as far as minute restrictions or what we have to do in tomorrow night’s game.”
April 18, 2022 | 2:00 pm EDT Update
Donovan Mitchell on Rudy Gobert DPOY finalist honors: Are you surprised? I'm not
Eddie Sefko: Donovan Mitchell on Rudy Gobert being a finalist for DPOY: “Are you surprised? I’m not.” Added that Gobert had a huge impact on game 1 with only one shot from the field.
Sarah K. Spencer: Here’s a look at Clint Capela doing some physical therapy. Nate McMillan says he doesn’t have a specific timeline for how long Capela will be out, but he will definitely be out for Game 2.
The Golden State Warriors are going Hollywood. The Northern California NBA franchise on Monday announced the launch of Golden State Entertainment, or GSE. The new division will create licensed documentary content, produce music and hold nonbasketball live events in the Bay Area. The team’s top legal executive, David Kelly, will oversee the division as its chief business officer.
GSE will launch with documentaries recapping the stories of two former NBA guards but couldn’t reveal the names as the deals are still being finalized. “It’s a story that needs to be told,” Kelly said of one of the films. GSE will also release a new single featuring K-pop star BamBam. The musician, who is Thai but is based in South Korea, is already partners with the Warriors.
National Basketball Association (NBA) star James Harden is the newest investor and Brand Champion for The Beard Club, the company that delivers a curated toolkit of premium, beard-first men’s grooming essentials. In his new role, Harden will partner with the Westwood-based company to advance brand awareness and bring fresh perspective and style to beard grooming and beyond.
April 18, 2022 | 1:24 pm EDT Update
Anthony Edwards on media coverage: They hide me during the Regular Season
Anthony Edwards said he’s going to use this elevated platform to show up and show out. “I think it’s very important to play at my best because they hide me during the regular season as far as no national TV games,” Edwards told Yahoo Sports after the 130-117 win. “So, people don’t really get to see me play unless I have an enormous game where I score 40-something or hit a game-winning shot or I get a huge dunk. I feel like games like this, I have to take advantage of because it’s the only time I get to be on TV so I’m trying to showcase my talent and everything I can do.”