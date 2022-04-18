Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said John Collins is fe…

1 min ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said John Collins is feeling OK after playing 21 minutes in Game 1 yesterday. “He came out of that game last night OK, so we will see what our trainers and what John is saying as far as minute restrictions or what we have to do in tomorrow night’s game.”

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 18, 2022 | 2:00 pm EDT Update

1 min ago via sarah_k_spence

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Clint Capela Injury
The Golden State Warriors are going Hollywood. The Northern California NBA franchise on Monday announced the launch of Golden State Entertainment, or GSE. The new division will create licensed documentary content, produce music and hold nonbasketball live events in the Bay Area. The team’s top legal executive, David Kelly, will oversee the division as its chief business officer.
1 min ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC

, , Uncategorized

, ,

GSE will launch with documentaries recapping the stories of two former NBA guards but couldn’t reveal the names as the deals are still being finalized. “It’s a story that needs to be told,” Kelly said of one of the films. GSE will also release a new single featuring K-pop star BamBam. The musician, who is Thai but is based in South Korea, is already partners with the Warriors.
1 min ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC

, , Uncategorized

, ,

April 18, 2022 | 1:24 pm EDT Update

Anthony Edwards on media coverage: They hide me during the Regular Season

Anthony Edwards said he’s going to use this elevated platform to show up and show out. “I think it’s very important to play at my best because they hide me during the regular season as far as no national TV games,” Edwards told Yahoo Sports after the 130-117 win. “So, people don’t really get to see me play unless I have an enormous game where I score 40-something or hit a game-winning shot or I get a huge dunk. I feel like games like this, I have to take advantage of because it’s the only time I get to be on TV so I’m trying to showcase my talent and everything I can do.”
37 mins ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Home