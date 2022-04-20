A decision on Sexton is looming. But for now, he has stated his desire on where he hopes to suit up next season. “I want to be here in Cleveland,” Sexton said.
“I love the organization, love my teammates and whatever happens, I know that Cleveland was really good to me. I know this is the place that helped me get to where I am today, and I know I want to continue to be a part of this winning culture and be a part of this culture. I feel like me just being able to be at the start of it helped us get to where we are yesterday and where we are right now at the present. So, I love Cleveland. I want to be here.”