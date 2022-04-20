Brady Hawk: Bogdan Bogdanovic on the Heat: “They’re…

Collin Sexton: 'I want to be here in Cleveland'

A decision on Sexton is looming. But for now, he has stated his desire on where he hopes to suit up next season. “I want to be here in Cleveland,” Sexton said. “I love the organization, love my teammates and whatever happens, I know that Cleveland was really good to me. I know this is the place that helped me get to where I am today, and I know I want to continue to be a part of this winning culture and be a part of this culture. I feel like me just being able to be at the start of it helped us get to where we are yesterday and where we are right now at the present. So, I love Cleveland. I want to be here.”
While Darius Garland has proven this season to be the Cavs’ lead point guard, the team has to figure out if there is room for guys like LeVert and Sexton on this roster together. Altman believes there is, because both Sexton and LeVert “want to win.” They value LeVert’s skill set, especially as a scorer, and his ability to be another ballhandler and take pressure off Garland. “The hardest part of my job is finding really good players and guys that really want to be here,” Altman said. “That’s the hardest task that we have, and they’re hard to find. You can see the place for more talented ball dynamic … losing Collin and Ricky were huge blows to our team, and you could see that we missed that play creation, especially down the stretch of the season. So, yes, there’s a place for that level of talent, especially with the character that they bring and the fact that both really love it here.”
