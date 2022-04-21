Anthony Chiang: Per Heat: Gabe Vincent (toe) is listed …

Anthony Chiang: Per Heat: Gabe Vincent (toe) is listed as probable to play in tomorrow’s Game 3 vs the Hawks in Atlanta. Bam Adebayo (quad), Caleb Martin (ankle), Markieff Morris (hip) & P.J. Tucker (calf) are all listed as questionable.

Joe Vardon: Bam Adebayo (quad contusion) might be ‘questionable’ on the Heat’s injury report for Game 2 against the Hawks, but he left no doubt as to his actual status: ‘I’m playing.'
Miami: Bam Adebayo (left quadriceps contusion) has been downgraded to questionable. PJ Tucker (right calf strain) has been downgraded to questionable. Dewayne Dedmon (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. Gabe Vincent (right big toe contusion) has been downgraded to probable. Markieff Morris (left hip flexor strain) has been downgraded to questionable. Haywood Highsmith (left hip flexor strain) has been downgraded to questionable.
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra declined to offer Bam Adebayo update amid report of Monday return. "He's making a lot of process. . . . He'll be back soon enough." And, "He is ready. As soon as he's cleared I don't think there'll be a major ramp up."
Adrian Wojnarowski: After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds -- has been ramping up on the court this week.
Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo certainly looks like he’s getting closer. pic.twitter.com/jjyOcjyhEN
Barry Jackson: Butler out tomorrow but practiced just now. Dedmon close to return. Bam able to do everything with conditioning, but Spo doesn't give timetable.
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report.
Anthony Chiang: Bam Adebayo is with the Heat in Orlando as he continues to recover from thumb surgery. He’s expected to travel to Detroit too.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (tail bone), Bam Adebayo (thumb), Markieff Morris (whiplash) and Caleb Martin (protocols) not traveling with Heat to Cleveland today. Victor Oladipo is traveling with the team for the first time this season, but just to take in the road experience.
Ira Winderman: Heat listing as questionable for tonight in Detroit: Bam Adebayo, body soreness. Duncan Robinson, knee contusion. PJ Tucker, body soreness. Also, Marcus Garrett (wrist) is out.
Anthony Chiang: Heat starters tonight vs. Wizards: Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson, Butler and Lowry. So yes, Adebayo is playing.
Anthony Chiang: Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo's time off to recover from lingering knee bruise: "Really beneficial. What he has needed more than anything is just rest and treatment just to get the swelling down and calm it down."
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) is questionable for tomorrow's game vs. Thunder. Bam Adebayo (knee bruise) is probable. Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out. Two-way contract guard Marcus Garrett is joining the Heat in OKC today for tomorrow's game.
Anthony Chiang: Bam Adebayo is in the Heat's starting lineup today vs. Jazz. Tyler Herro again starting in place of the injured Jimmy Butler.
Anthony Chiang: Along with Max Strus, Victor Oladipo and Marcus Garrett, the Heat has also ruled out KZ Okpala (sprained right ankle) for tonight's game vs. Mavericks. Bam Adebayo (knee bruise) still questionable.
Anthony Chiang: Bam Adebayo listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs. Mavericks with left knee bruise. Adebayo was able to practice today in Dallas. As you already know, Marcus Garrett, Victor Oladipo and Max Strus all out for Heat tomorrow.
Anthony Chiang: Bam Adebayo practiced today and feels better after missing Saturday’s game because of a knee bruise, which is encouraging for tomorrow’s matchup vs. Mavericks in Dallas.
Anthony Chiang: Heat's Erik Spoelstra said Bam Adebayo is available and has been "ready for over a week." But Spoelstra said he hopes to keep Bam's on-court stints shorter than usual tonight.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo is planning to return for Game 4 vs. the Lakers tonight, sources tell ESPN. Lakers lead series, 2-1.
Mark Medina: Bam Adebayo on his neck: "I'm getting better. It's up to the medical staff. I'm trying to get back as quickly as possible. But they're just trying to make sure I'm safe and ready to play."
Tim Reynolds: Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic are being made available to reporters today because of the NBA rules mandating access to injured players. Could Bam play tomorrow? Maybe. But him speaking today is not a hint that a return is likely.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Erik Spoelstra says “I can see the anguish literally in their eyes” with Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic lobbying to play in Game 3. But Spoelstra says this is the most responsible thing to do for the Heat by ruling both out.
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who suffered a neck strain in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, told Yahoo Sports on Friday night that he plans to return for Game 3. “Yes, I believe I’ll be in the lineup,” Adebayo told Yahoo Sports after missing the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-114 victory that gave them a 2-0 series lead. “I’m feeling better. I believe I’ll play.”
Tim Reynolds: Bam Adebayo is getting "as much treatment as can be done" with hopes of a return in this series, AP is told. For context on the severity of his neck/shoulder issues: There have been at least a half-dozen games in his career where he played through things that would bench most.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo (shoulder) will miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals vs. Lakers tonight, but there remains hope that he could return for Game 3 on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. The Heat have listed him as doubtful for tonight.
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report: Bam Adebayo (Neck Strain) Doubtful Goran Dragić (Left Foot Torn Plantar Fascia) Doubtful Chris Silva (Left Pubic Bone Stress Fracture) Questionable Gabe Vincent (Right Knee Soreness) Questionable) (Jimmy Butler, ankle, is not on the injury report.)
Mirjam Swanson: Spoelstra on Dragic's injury: "I don't know right now. I know he's as tough as anybody, and it's the Finals, but I don't have an update on his foot right now." On Bam's injury: "I don't have that answer right now, and then we'll reevaluate him tomorrow and see where we are."
Anthony Chiang: Bam Adebayo not on Heat injury report for tomorrow's Game 5 vs. Celtics. Gabe Vincent (right knee soreness) is questionable. Chris Silva (groin) is out.
Tim Reynolds: Ok. The Bam story. He got dinged up in Game 3, got it aggravated tonight, he will get treatment, sources tell AP that he is fine and is playing Friday.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler not on the 5:30 p.m. injury report for tomorrow's 1:30 p.m. game against the Raptors. Only Heat players on report: Bam Adebayo is probable with a right quadriceps contusion. Goran Dragic is probable with upper back spasms.
Anthony Chiang: Heat injury update for tomorrow’s game vs. Magic: Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic questionable. Bam Adebayo (right ankle soreness) probable. Justise Winslow remains out.
Anthony Chiang: Bam Adebayo (right hip bruise) questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Bucks. Justise Winslow (right thigh bruise) and Rodney McGruder (left knee soreness) doubtful.
Shandel Richardson: Josh Richardson will play tonight. Heat list Bam Adebayo as “available” but doubt he plays tonight vs Magic
Anthony Chiang: Josh Richardson and Tyler Johnson not on injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Magic. But Wayne Ellington, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr. and Dion Waiters have been ruled out. Bam Adebayo is doubtful.
Manny Navarro: Bam Adebayo will not be playing tonight with a sprained ankle from the Indiana game. "He's walking without a limp, but the swelling is there and he cannot play an NBA game tonight."

