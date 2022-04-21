Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: Clint…

Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out.

