Ira Winderman: Trae Young, today, on his Hawks returning home in the playoffs to State Farm Arena, “The regular season, sometimes it’s a lot more Heat fans than Hawks fans. So hopefully we turn that around.”
April 22, 2022 | 1:53 am EDT Update
Grizzlies mount epic comeback vs. Minnesota
The T-Wolves were up by 26 points before the Grizzlies’ 15-0 run helped cut the advantage to just seven points late in the second quarter. Minnesota roared back to life in the third quarter to extend its lead to 25 points but inexplicably, couldn’t hold on. Memphis outscored the Timberwolves 37-12 in the fourth quarter to complete the biggest playoff comeback in franchise history. The damning stats from the final 13 minutes of the game tell the story of just how badly Minnesota choked.
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns when asked what he can do as a leader to pick up the group: “Go home, drink some wine and move on to the next day. That’s really simple. Just decompress, decompress.”
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns said numerous times during the regular season that he’s comfortable being a decoy when double teamed if that opens things up for his teammates. With KAT only taking four shots tonight, I asked him if that had to do with being a decoy. This was KAT’s response: