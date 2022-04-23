All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Sarah K. Spencer: The Atlanta Hawks are now 21-3 in the… shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence Sarah K. Spencer: The Atlanta Hawks are now 21-3 in their last 24 home games. Game 4 will be at State Farm Arena Sunday. Hawks trail the Heat 1-2 in the series. Uncategorized Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email