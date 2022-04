Lowry told ESPN he planned to undergo round-the-clock treatment leading up to Sunday’s Game 4. When asked if the injury could cause him to miss any time as the series moves forward, he brushed off any concern. “No, I’m Wolverine,” Lowry said with a wry smile, referencing the X-Men comic book character known for his super-human healing powers. Lowry exited the game with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter and the Heat ahead by 13 points. He did not return.