For the season, Okongwu has averaged 8.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while playing 20.7 minutes per game. Among players who attempted more than 200 shots this season, Okongwu had the fifth-highest field-goal percentage in the NBA: 69.0 percent. He has incredible touch around the rim — with either hand. “I’m trying to dunk everything around the rim,” Okongwu said, “but I’ve been working on my shot since seventh grade, predicated on making sure whenever I go, my right hand is going to go with it. I’ve been working on my right hand – hook, floater – (since the) seventh grade, just the same routine, same motion. And now it’s muscle memory.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day