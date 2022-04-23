-
Dave McMenamin: A source close to Kyle Lowry tells ESPN…
April 23, 2022 | 9:13 pm EDT Update
Donovan Mitchell on game-winning pass to Rudy Gobert: We trust each other
Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell, on if meant a little more to throw the winning pass to Rudy Gobert: “I think it’s funny, man. But it felt good, because you hear [the things that are said]. … We trust each other.”
Eric Walden: Donovan, on the key to the defense on the final play: “Make somebody else shoot. … Dinwiddie’s hit like 3 of those in the regular season, so when he shot it, I was a little nervous. But it’s hard to shoot over Rudy Gobert.”
Rudy Gobert after Game 4 win for Jazz: F--- the talk
NBA Central: “F*ck the talk” – Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/lAAoevWOgK
Luka Doncic not happy with officiating following Game 4
Brad Townsend: As Luka Doncic sat down behind a microphone and waited for question from reporters, his eyes briefly bulged and he said loudly enough for the mic to pick it up: “Forty-two?” Yep, Utah shot 42 free-throws to Dallas’ 23.