Kevin Chouinard: Clint Capela is a gametime decision pe…
April 24, 2022 | 4:46 pm EDT Update
Dallas Mavericks PR: Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) is questionable for Game 5 against the Jazz. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) will remain out.
April 24, 2022 | 4:25 pm EDT Update
Bucks take 3-1 lead against Chicago
Darius Joshua: The #Bucks have a 3-1 series lead on the Bulls winning 119-95 Giannis Antetokounmpo – 32 points, 17 rebounds, 7 assists Grayson Allen – 27 Points (6 3s) Jrue Holiday – 26 Points, 7 assists and just 2 turnovers Bobby Portis – 14 Points, 10 rebounds @CBS58
KC Johnson: DeMar DeRozan on Bucks’ dominance in Chicago: “You got to give them credit. They’ve been through it. They’ve won a series without Giannis before. They’re a championship team for a reason.”