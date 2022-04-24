With Kyle Lowry dealing with a hamstring strain, anothe…

5 hours ago via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
With Kyle Lowry dealing with a hamstring strain, another of those Miami Heat moments has arrived for Oladipo. So, for his part, Oladipo has accentuated his preparedness. “I’m just staying ready,” Oladipo said ahead of Sunday night’s Game 4 of the Heat’s best-of-seven first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. “I can’t really control what happens out there, what goes on. I just got to stay ready. If my number is called, I’m going to go out there and play the game to the best of my ability.”

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 24, 2022 | 4:25 pm EDT Update
April 24, 2022 | 3:12 pm EDT Update
Home