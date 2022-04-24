With Kyle Lowry dealing with a hamstring strain, another of those Miami Heat moments has arrived for Oladipo. So, for his part, Oladipo has accentuated his preparedness. “I’m just staying ready,” Oladipo said ahead of Sunday night’s Game 4 of the Heat’s best-of-seven first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. “I can’t really control what happens out there, what goes on. I just got to stay ready. If my number is called, I’m going to go out there and play the game to the best of my ability.”
April 24, 2022 | 4:25 pm EDT Update
Bucks take 3-1 lead against Chicago
Darius Joshua: The #Bucks have a 3-1 series lead on the Bulls winning 119-95 Giannis Antetokounmpo – 32 points, 17 rebounds, 7 assists Grayson Allen – 27 Points (6 3s) Jrue Holiday – 26 Points, 7 assists and just 2 turnovers Bobby Portis – 14 Points, 10 rebounds @CBS58
KC Johnson: DeMar DeRozan on Bucks’ dominance in Chicago: “You got to give them credit. They’ve been through it. They’ve won a series without Giannis before. They’re a championship team for a reason.”
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine on Grayson Allen’s big games after what happened during regular season with Alex Caruso: “You gotta give him credit. He’s hitting shots. Obviously, we know what happened. At the end of the day, it’s basketball.”
Julia Poe: Billy Donovan says the Bulls medical staff is still determining if Alex Caruso actually has a concussion. That evaluation will decide his availability going forward.
Nick DePaula: In the 4 months since @Stephen Curry launched his @2974Collection of NFTs celebrating his NBA 3-point record, he & @Ayesha Curry’s @EatLearnPlay Foundation has purchased 500,000 books and provided 4.5 million meals for kids and families in the Bay Area with the money raised.