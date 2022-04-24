Dave McMenamin: Clint Capela will return from his hyperextended knee injury and start Game 4 tonight, the Hawks announce. Also, Gabe Vincent will start in Kyle Lowry’s place
April 24, 2022 | 7:53 pm EDT Update
Rudy Gobert fined for using profane language during TV interview
Marc Stein: The NBA has fined Utah’s Rudy Gobert $25,000 for his spontaenous “f— the talk” response to @MattWinerTV in yesterday’s walkoff interview after a season-saving win in Utah in the face of some pretty loud criticism of the Jazz.
April 24, 2022 | 7:39 pm EDT Update
Steve Kerr explains Warriors loss: Way too much dribbling
Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on one of the team’s issues tonight: “Too much dribbling, way too much dribbling and not just moving the ball on to the next guy and letting him make the play.”
Kerith Burke: “We gotta go in with the attitude it’s must-win,” Klay Thompson says about game five. “We would like to have some rest before the next series” and not travel back to Denver. “We’re coming out guns blazing on Wednesday.”