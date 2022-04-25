And Young, the breakout star of last year's playoffs, c…

And Young, the breakout star of last year’s playoffs, continued to struggle mightily against Miami. As heroic as his final flourish was in Game 3, the rest of the series has been a nightmare for the fourth-year guard. The Heat held him to nine points on 3-for-11 shooting with five turnovers on Sunday, mirroring his underwhelming efforts in Game 1 (eight points on 1-for-12 shooting) and Game 2 (10 turnovers and 2-for-10 shooting from 3). “I haven’t been guarded like this … consistently, since high school,” Young said afterwards.

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert getting along better now?

Brian Windhorst: I have been told that Donovan and Rudy are in a better place now than they were earlier this year. And that there is a spirit of working together. I know everybody’s counting passes, and that’s not irrelevant. But I have heard going into the playoffs that there was an attempt being made to, ‘Let’s all focus on one goal’.
As the Brooklyn Nets stare down the fact that their season is on the verge of coming to an abrupt end, coach Steve Nash said he is not thinking about what might have been had Nets guard Kyrie Irving been vaccinated against COVID-19 before the season. “I don’t think about it,” Nash said. “That’s not realistic. It’s not a worthy exercise. We deal with what’s in front of us. We deal in reality. And our reality is the one we’re facing and if you don’t face that reality with honesty and presence you’re not going to get anywhere.”
