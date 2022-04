As the Brooklyn Nets stare down the fact that their season is on the verge of coming to an abrupt end, coach Steve Nash said he is not thinking about what might have been had Nets guard Kyrie Irving been vaccinated against COVID-19 before the season. “I don’t think about it,” Nash said. “That’s not realistic. It’s not a worthy exercise. We deal with what’s in front of us. We deal in reality. And our reality is the one we’re facing and if you don’t face that reality with honesty and presence you’re not going to get anywhere.”