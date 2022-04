In a talk with Mike Greenberg on ESPN Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski said that the Nets see both the first rounds picks they got in the Harden-for-Simmons deal will be used as trade assets. The Nets have Philly’s unprotected first rounder in this year’s Draft and a protected pick in 2027 for that deal. “Among the Nets trade assets from the Philadelphia trade with James Harden … here’s a decision they have to make by June 1 … Do they keep Philly’s 2022 first round pick, use it this year — it’s 23rd overall — or they can kick it to 2023. They got to make that decision by June 1.