Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan what he things …

7 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan what he things will change, with Jimmy Butler out for the Heat: “… He does a lot for them. But they still have a really good group over there.”

7 hours ago via mcten
No imagining tests scheduled for Jimmy Butler's sore knee
Dave McMenamin: Erik Spoelstra says there are no medical imaging tests scheduled for Jimmy Butler's knee. The team is unaware what specifically caused the soreness, whether it was a specific moment from Game 4 or general wear and tear.
8 hours ago via mcten
Jimmy Butler considered day-to-day with knee soreness
8 hours ago via IraHeatBeat
8 hours ago via JShawNBA
Jimmy Butler out for Game 5 with knee inflamation
3 weeks ago via ByTimReynolds
1 month ago via BradyHawk305
Brady Hawk: Heat injury report tomorrow vs Knicks Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker, and Caleb Martin all questionable Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent out @5ReasonsSports
1 month ago via ByTimReynolds
1 month ago via MontePooleNBCS
1 month ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: Victor Oladipo (lower back spasms) and Gabe Vincent (big toe contusion) out tomorrow vs. 76ers. Heat listing Jimmy Butler (ankle sprain) and Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) as questionable. Kyle Guy is back in the G League. But Javonte Smart remains with the Heat.
1 month ago via ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler out tonight with ankle injury
Tim Reynolds: Heat status updates ... Jimmy Butler, out (ankle) Caleb Martin, in (knee) PJ Tucker, in (knee) Victor Oladipo, out (announced earlier today, back spasms)
1 month ago via IraHeatBeat
1 month ago via IraHeatBeat
1 month ago via Anthony_Chiang
1 month ago via IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler leaves game with sprained ankle
2 months ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says: Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion): Will play. Caleb Martin (knee): Is out.
2 months ago via TheSteinLine
Jimmy Butler out tonight vs. Suns
2 months ago via IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler playing vs. 76ers
2 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
2 months ago via Alex__Schiffer
2 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
3 months ago via MarcJSpears
3 months ago via IraHeatBeat
3 months ago via ByTimReynolds
3 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: Heat's injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Hawks: Jimmy Butler is questionable. Bam Adebayo, Marcus Garrett, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala and Victor Oladipo remain out.
4 months ago via flasportsbuzz
Barry Jackson: Butler out tomorrow but practiced just now. Dedmon close to return. Bam able to do everything with conditioning, but Spo doesn't give timetable.
4 months ago via IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler out against Suns
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (ankle) is out.
4 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler upgraded to questionable for tomorrow
4 months ago via wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler out for Wednesday's game
4 months ago via McDNBA
Ryan McDonough: Tremendous news for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Butler, who was helped off the court last night vs Golden State, has a minor ankle sprain He’s expected to return to the Heat lineup soon - possibly within the next week or so, per a league source
4 months ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
Jimmy Butler injury not serious?
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler injured his right ankle late in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors and will be evaluated on Tuesday. "He turned it," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Warriors beat the Heat 115-108. "If you talk to Jimmy right now, he says he's fine. "We will have to evaluate it and see how he feels."
4 months ago via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Butler was assisted to the locker room with 3:14 left in the third period after twisting his right ankle on a drive, not fouled on the play. The Heat were down 80-74 when he exited. It was the same ankle that Butler sprained late in last Tuesday’s victory over the Washington Wizards, an injury that would have kept him out the following night had that game against the San Antonio Spurs not been postponed. “If you talk to Jimmy right now, he says he’s fine,” Spoelstra said. “We’ll have to evaluate him.” The Heat next play on Wednesday night in Portland. “It’s one of those things where he played through this before,” Lowry said of Butler. “Hopefully we should be getting some guys back.”
4 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (ankle) is ready to play today.
4 months ago via IraHeatBeat
4 months ago via IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler officially returns after eight-game absence
4 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler back in the Heat's starting lineup. Gabe Vincent starting in place of Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven starting in place of Dewayne Dedmon.
4 months ago via ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler intends to make return today
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler intends to play. PJ Tucker remains out.
4 months ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report.
4 months ago via IraHeatBeat
5 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (tail bone), Bam Adebayo (thumb), Markieff Morris (whiplash) and Caleb Martin (protocols) not traveling with Heat to Cleveland today. Victor Oladipo is traveling with the team for the first time this season, but just to take in the road experience.
5 months ago via wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler out again with tailbone injury
Wes Goldberg: Heat says Jimmy Butler (tailbone) and Markieff Morris (neck) have both been ruled out tomorrow’s game vs the Bucks. Caleb Martin (knee) is listed as questionable.
5 months ago via IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler officially back after missing last four games
5 months ago via IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler back on Monday?
Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone) upgraded to questionable for Monday vs. visiting Grizzlies. Expect him to play. Still out for the Heat: Bam Adebayo (thumb), Marcus Garrett (G League), Markieff Morris (whiplash), Victor Oladipo (knee).
5 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
5 months ago via ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler out, Tyler Herro returning tonight
5 months ago via MarcJSpears
Jimmy Butler back after missing last three games
Marc J. Spears: Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) & Marcus Garrett (wrist) are both available to play in tonight's game vs the Pelicans. Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out.
5 months ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat injury update for Wednesday vs. Pelicans: Jimmy Butler (ankle): questionable. Bam Adebayo (knee): questionable. Marcus Garrett (wrist): questionable. Dewayne Dedmon (groin): questionable. Victor Oladipo (knee): out. Markieff Morris (neck): out.
5 months ago via wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo out tonight
5 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler questionable for Monday
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) is questionable for tomorrow's game vs. Thunder. Bam Adebayo (knee bruise) is probable. Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out. Two-way contract guard Marcus Garrett is joining the Heat in OKC today for tomorrow's game.
5 months ago via BensHoops
6 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
6 months ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Jimmy Butler to miss game vs. Clippers
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will miss Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after sustaining a sprained right ankle, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Butler suffered the injury in Wednesday's 120-117 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He played the entire first quarter, scoring seven points with two steals. He was ruled out and watched the second half of the game in street clothes on the bench.
6 months ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
It is unknown how much time Butler will miss. The Heat are on a five-game Western Conference road trip, with games against the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder after Thursday's game against the Clippers. The Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets on Monday in a game marred by Nuggets star Nikola Jokic's hard shove on Markieff Morris.
6 months ago via malika_andrews
11 months ago via IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler healthy ahead of Bucks series
12 months ago via IraHeatBeat
12 months ago via IraHeatBeat
12 months ago via ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler questionable for tomorrow
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are questionable for tomorrow. Victor Oladipo remains out.
12 months ago via BradyHawk305
12 months ago via IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler out tonight with flu-like symptoms
Ira Winderman: No Jimmy Butler for Heat tonight, flu-like symptoms. Andre Iguodala (hip) is available.
1 year ago via ByTimReynolds
1 year ago via flasportsbuzz
1 year ago via ByTimReynolds
1 year ago via MarcJSpears
1 year ago via BradyHawk305
1 year ago via Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler to miss national TV contest against Nets
1 year ago via IraHeatBeat
1 year ago via ByTimReynolds
Heat never offered up Duncan Robinson or Tyler Herro in trade talks
1 year ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler out for the Heat tonight because of stomach illness. Goran Dragic (back), KZ Okpala (protocols) and Udonis Haslem (protocols) also out. Because of today's trades, the Heat is left with nine available tonight vs. Trail Blazers.
1 year ago via Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler questionable tonight with ankle sprain
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tonight's game vs. Grizzlies because of a right ankle sprain. Avery Bradley (right calf strain), Andre Iguodala (left hip soreness) and Moe Harkless (illness) did not travel with the Heat to Memphis and will not play tonight.
1 year ago via Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo questionable for tonight
1 year ago via IraHeatBeat
1 year ago via Miami Herald
There’s a chance the Miami Heat could have star Jimmy Butler back for Tuesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Butler missed Sunday’s win against the Hawks because of right knee inflammation, and he’s listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena. “I think in a season like this with so much news about COVID-19, there can be other basketball minor things,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday of Butler’s injury. “That’s what this is. ... We just want to be proactive about it. He’ll be day-to-day from here.”
1 year ago via Anthony_Chiang
1 year ago via ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler out tonight
1 year ago via IraHeatBeat
1 year ago via E_Woodyard
1 year ago via ShamsCharania
Jimmy Butler misses second half vs. Pelicans with ankle injury
1 year ago via Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler will play vs. Pelicans on Christmas
1 year ago via flasportsbuzz
Jimmy Butler questionable for Christmas game
2 years ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report: Bam Adebayo (Neck Strain) Doubtful Goran Dragić (Left Foot Torn Plantar Fascia) Doubtful Chris Silva (Left Pubic Bone Stress Fracture) Questionable Gabe Vincent (Right Knee Soreness) Questionable) (Jimmy Butler, ankle, is not on the injury report.)
2 years ago via malika_andrews
2 years ago via ByTimReynolds
2 years ago via flasportsbuzz
Barry Jackson: Butler says ankle a little sore but said he'll be fine... Butler on Nunn: "Looks like he's going to be in the rotation. I sure hope so.".. On tonight: "We talk about how damn near perfect we have to play and that was nowhere near. Stuff we [said] we had to do, we didn't do."
2 years ago via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
It is an added benefit for the 30-year-old veteran at the moment, as he deals with the strained left shoulder that limited him to 23 minutes in Monday night's series-clinching 99-87 victory over the Indiana Pacers. "I'll be OK, figure this thing out, do more and more treatment on it every day," Butler said, with the Heat now with an extended break before the second round of the NBA playoffs that, for them, likely won't start until the weekend. "Armando Rivas is my guy. He always takes great care of me."
2 years ago via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Rivas, one of 37 members of the team brought into the NBA’s quarantine bubble at Disney Word, amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been with Butler during each of his NBA stops, serving as an assistant athletic trainer with the Chicago Bulls, then an athletic trainer/player preparation and recovery liaison with the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by a stint with the same title with the Philadelphia 76ers, and now as an assistant athletic trainer with the Heat.
2 years ago via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
2 years ago via Anthony_Chiang
2 years ago via IraHeatBeat
2 years ago via ByTimReynolds
2 years ago via TheSteinLine
2 years ago via NickFriedell
2 years ago via TheSteinLine
2 years ago via Miami Herald
2 years ago via IraHeatBeat
2 years ago via IraHeatBeat
2 years ago via NickFriedell
2 years ago via ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds: The initial reads on all tests performed on Jimmy Butler's foot/ankle have not revealed any major issues, source says. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said pregame today that Butler is in rest and recovery mode.
2 years ago via E_Woodyard
2 years ago via ByTimReynolds

Home