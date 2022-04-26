Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan what he things will change, with Jimmy Butler out for the Heat: “… He does a lot for them. But they still have a really good group over there.”
More on Jimmy Butler Injury
Dave McMenamin: Erik Spoelstra says there are no medical imaging tests scheduled for Jimmy Butler's knee. The team is unaware what specifically caused the soreness, whether it was a specific moment from Game 4 or general wear and tear.
Dave McMenamin. Jimmy Butler is out for Game 5 with inflammation in his right knee. A source told ESPN that Butler woke up feeling soreness in the knee and is considered day to day moving forward. Miami, already without Kyle Lowry, will have its depth tested
Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler‘s status is such that he could be available if a game is needed Thursday in Atlanta. There also would be a chance for a Kyle Lowry return for such a game. For now, it could be up to the likes of Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin.
JD Shaw: Jimmy Butler (right knee inflammation) has been ruled out of tonight's game, Heat say.
Brady Hawk: Heat injury report tomorrow vs Knicks Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker, and Caleb Martin all questionable Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent out @5ReasonsSports
Anthony Chiang: Victor Oladipo (lower back spasms) and Gabe Vincent (big toe contusion) out tomorrow vs. 76ers. Heat listing Jimmy Butler (ankle sprain) and Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) as questionable. Kyle Guy is back in the G League. But Javonte Smart remains with the Heat.
Tim Reynolds: Heat status updates ... Jimmy Butler, out (ankle) Caleb Martin, in (knee) PJ Tucker, in (knee) Victor Oladipo, out (announced earlier today, back spasms)
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler not taping his ankles, "Everybody's got an opinion about everything. We'll handle it. Jimmy's going to handle it. Our training staff is great. We’ll take care of it. Thankfully, this is not something that's long term, but we'll manage it."
Ira Winderman: Per Heat: Jimmy Butler left tonight's game with a sprained right ankle and will not return.
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says: Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion): Will play. Caleb Martin (knee): Is out.
Marc Stein: The Heat say Jimmy Butler (illness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game against Phoenix. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra on tonight vs. 76ers says Jimmy Butler (toe), PJ Tucker (knee), Caleb Martin (Achilles) and Max Strus (shoulder) all expected to play. Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris, Kyle Lowry are out.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), P.J. Tucker (left knee pain), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. 76ers. Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and P.J. Tucker (left knee pain) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Nets. Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo remain out for the Heat.
Anthony Chiang: Heat's injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Hawks: Jimmy Butler is questionable. Bam Adebayo, Marcus Garrett, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala and Victor Oladipo remain out.
Barry Jackson: Butler out tomorrow but practiced just now. Dedmon close to return. Bam able to do everything with conditioning, but Spo doesn't give timetable.
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (ankle) is out.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns.
Wes Goldberg: Jimmy Butler (ankle) & KZ Okpala (wrist) have both been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Trail Blazers.
Ryan McDonough: Tremendous news for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Butler, who was helped off the court last night vs Golden State, has a minor ankle sprain He’s expected to return to the Heat lineup soon - possibly within the next week or so, per a league source
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler injured his right ankle late in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors and will be evaluated on Tuesday. "He turned it," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Warriors beat the Heat 115-108. "If you talk to Jimmy right now, he says he's fine. "We will have to evaluate it and see how he feels."
Butler was assisted to the locker room with 3:14 left in the third period after twisting his right ankle on a drive, not fouled on the play. The Heat were down 80-74 when he exited. It was the same ankle that Butler sprained late in last Tuesday’s victory over the Washington Wizards, an injury that would have kept him out the following night had that game against the San Antonio Spurs not been postponed. “If you talk to Jimmy right now, he says he’s fine,” Spoelstra said. “We’ll have to evaluate him.” The Heat next play on Wednesday night in Portland. “It’s one of those things where he played through this before,” Lowry said of Butler. “Hopefully we should be getting some guys back.”
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler back in the Heat's starting lineup. Gabe Vincent starting in place of Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven starting in place of Dewayne Dedmon.
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler intends to play. PJ Tucker remains out.
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (tail bone), Bam Adebayo (thumb), Markieff Morris (whiplash) and Caleb Martin (protocols) not traveling with Heat to Cleveland today. Victor Oladipo is traveling with the team for the first time this season, but just to take in the road experience.
Wes Goldberg: Heat says Jimmy Butler (tailbone) and Markieff Morris (neck) have both been ruled out tomorrow’s game vs the Bucks. Caleb Martin (knee) is listed as questionable.
Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) has been upgraded to available for tonight's game vs. Grizzlies.
Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone) upgraded to questionable for Monday vs. visiting Grizzlies. Expect him to play. Still out for the Heat: Bam Adebayo (thumb), Marcus Garrett (G League), Markieff Morris (whiplash), Victor Oladipo (knee).
Anthony Chiang: Not traveling with the Heat today to Indianapolis for the start of its two-game trip: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo and Marcus Garrett. So life without Adebayo and Butler continues for the Heat.
Marc J. Spears: Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) & Marcus Garrett (wrist) are both available to play in tonight's game vs the Pelicans. Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out.
Ira Winderman: Heat injury update for Wednesday vs. Pelicans: Jimmy Butler (ankle): questionable. Bam Adebayo (knee): questionable. Marcus Garrett (wrist): questionable. Dewayne Dedmon (groin): questionable. Victor Oladipo (knee): out. Markieff Morris (neck): out.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) is questionable for tomorrow's game vs. Thunder. Bam Adebayo (knee bruise) is probable. Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out. Two-way contract guard Marcus Garrett is joining the Heat in OKC today for tomorrow's game.
Ben Anderson: No Jimmy Butler tonight, Bam Adebayo still a game time decision against the @Utah Jazz. #TakeNote | @kslsports
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will miss Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after sustaining a sprained right ankle, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Butler suffered the injury in Wednesday's 120-117 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He played the entire first quarter, scoring seven points with two steals. He was ruled out and watched the second half of the game in street clothes on the bench.
It is unknown how much time Butler will miss. The Heat are on a five-game Western Conference road trip, with games against the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder after Thursday's game against the Clippers. The Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets on Monday in a game marred by Nuggets star Nikola Jokic's hard shove on Markieff Morris.
Malika Andrews: Jimmy Butler sustained a sprained right ankle against the Lakers and will not return, the team says.
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are questionable for tomorrow. Victor Oladipo remains out.
Ira Winderman: No Jimmy Butler for Heat tonight, flu-like symptoms. Andre Iguodala (hip) is available.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of today's game vs. Nets with a sprained ankle. Andre Iguodala is available. Victor Oladipo also out.
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tonight by the Heat. Also, a housekeeping item -- teams wanted Herro and Robinson from Miami in various deals. Neither was ever offered by Miami. They weren't giving them up.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler out for the Heat tonight because of stomach illness. Goran Dragic (back), KZ Okpala (protocols) and Udonis Haslem (protocols) also out. Because of today's trades, the Heat is left with nine available tonight vs. Trail Blazers.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tonight's game vs. Grizzlies because of a right ankle sprain. Avery Bradley (right calf strain), Andre Iguodala (left hip soreness) and Moe Harkless (illness) did not travel with the Heat to Memphis and will not play tonight.
There’s a chance the Miami Heat could have star Jimmy Butler back for Tuesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Butler missed Sunday’s win against the Hawks because of right knee inflammation, and he’s listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena. “I think in a season like this with so much news about COVID-19, there can be other basketball minor things,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday of Butler’s injury. “That’s what this is. ... We just want to be proactive about it. He’ll be day-to-day from here.”
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (knee inflammation) listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs. Hawks. Avery Bradley remains out.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is ready to play today.
Barry Jackson: Heat listing Jimmy Butler as questionable for Friday's noon game against Pelicans with a right ankle sprain. Vincent (knee) also questionable.
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report: Bam Adebayo (Neck Strain) Doubtful Goran Dragić (Left Foot Torn Plantar Fascia) Doubtful Chris Silva (Left Pubic Bone Stress Fracture) Questionable Gabe Vincent (Right Knee Soreness) Questionable) (Jimmy Butler, ankle, is not on the injury report.)
Barry Jackson: Butler says ankle a little sore but said he'll be fine... Butler on Nunn: "Looks like he's going to be in the rotation. I sure hope so.".. On tonight: "We talk about how damn near perfect we have to play and that was nowhere near. Stuff we [said] we had to do, we didn't do."
It is an added benefit for the 30-year-old veteran at the moment, as he deals with the strained left shoulder that limited him to 23 minutes in Monday night's series-clinching 99-87 victory over the Indiana Pacers. "I'll be OK, figure this thing out, do more and more treatment on it every day," Butler said, with the Heat now with an extended break before the second round of the NBA playoffs that, for them, likely won't start until the weekend. "Armando Rivas is my guy. He always takes great care of me."
Rivas, one of 37 members of the team brought into the NBA’s quarantine bubble at Disney Word, amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been with Butler during each of his NBA stops, serving as an assistant athletic trainer with the Chicago Bulls, then an athletic trainer/player preparation and recovery liaison with the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by a stint with the same title with the Philadelphia 76ers, and now as an assistant athletic trainer with the Heat.
"My shoulder was hurting a little bit after last game," Butler said, having missed two games in February with a strained right shoulder, an injury that kept him out four days. "It was hurting before the game. But as I was warming up, I was like, 'Maybe it'll loosen up,' and maybe I'll be able to play at 100 percent or whatever it was. "It wasn't the case. I went to the back, did a little bit of work. And then we decided, 'You know what? We're going to go out there and just lock in on defense.' I think I did that."
Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, told The Miami Herald on Friday: “Jimmy had his final scan yesterday. And we understand what he’s dealing with. And he’s working his butt off to get back on the floor ASAP and to be ready for the playoffs.”
Tim Reynolds: The initial reads on all tests performed on Jimmy Butler's foot/ankle have not revealed any major issues, source says. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said pregame today that Butler is in rest and recovery mode.
Eric Woodyard: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as out vs. Milwaukee tomorrow (right foot soreness), according to the latest NBA injury report.