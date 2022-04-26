-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Brad Rowland: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) i…
April 26, 2022 | 9:07 pm EDT Update
Devin Booker doing a little bit more in injury recovery
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said Devin Booker is “doing a little bit more,” but is still mostly getting up shots. Booker will miss Game 5 with right hamstring strain. #Suns
Jon Rothstein: Davidson’s Hyunjung Lee is hiring an agent and entering the 2022 NBA Draft, per his IG page. Significant Atlantic 10 News.
April 26, 2022 | 7:28 pm EDT Update
Martin highlighted that Durant picked the wrong situation when he decided to team up with Irving in Brooklyn, adding that he would have had a “major issue” with the veteran guard after everything that happened. “If not him, then trade me,” Martin said when asked whether Durant should ask the Nets to move on from Irving. “He has to go man, because it’s not about us. … We athletes are selfish to a certain degree, but when that selfishness comes before our team and what we’re trying to accomplish, then that’s a problem.”
Clutch Points: Charles Barkley: “KD’s a great player. Only point I was making is life is different when you’re driving the bus.” Kenny Smith: “There’s a difference between winning a championship and being a champion.” @NBAonTNT crew went at it pregame 😳 pic.twitter.com/PydCOoccqy
Duane Rankin: “I love the physicality. I just want it to be both ways. If they can knock us out, we should be able to knock them out, no call. I’m cool with that, but I don’t like the fact that if they do it to us and we do it to them, it’s not called the same way.” #Suns big JaVale McGee. pic.twitter.com/SVkJMwFnL7
NCAA president Mark Emmert steps down
Today, NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia announced by mutual agreement with the board that Mark Emmert will be stepping down as president of the NCAA. He will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023. “Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” said Emmert. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”