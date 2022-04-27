-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Chris Kirschner: Clint Capela said his knee was sore la…
April 27, 2022 | 11:56 am EDT Update
Kevin Chouinard: De’Andre Hunter said that he has been playing through a back issue that has been bothering him for a bit but he said his wrist and knee have been good. pic.twitter.com/kD3ZWiIFgm
April 27, 2022 | 10:38 am EDT Update
Kevin Chouinard: Clint Capela, on the past two seasons: “You learn that you have teams coming harder for you, teams waiting for you … You learn how hard it is to get where you were the year before and no one is guaranteed to go back there the year after.” pic.twitter.com/epQqFUWQIY
Kevin Chouinard: Clint Capela, on his second (active) season playing with Trae: “He’s really great at figuring out the defense, because every night it’s a different defense that we have to adapt. Obviously, he showed this season that he had even more in him, so that’s pretty exciting.”