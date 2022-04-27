All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young said a couple of times that… shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young said a couple of times that he was extra motivated at the moment. Normally takes a month without touching a ball, but he’s relatively healthy and may keep working out and put that off until NBA playoffs are over. pic.twitter.com/Z97APyjHIT Uncategorized Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email