When speaking about potential playoff matchups for the …

8 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
When speaking about potential playoff matchups for the Hawks a few weeks ago, one source inside the organization mentioned how the Heat were a bad matchup for Atlanta. When asked why, he said he thought the gap between Erik Spoelstra and McMillan was too wide. Spoelstra is known as one of the best in-game tacticians in the NBA, and that showed itself with how the Heat neutralized Young and how the Hawks couldn’t figure anything out to get him going.

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 27, 2022 | 9:34 pm EDT Update
April 27, 2022 | 7:53 pm EDT Update
Home