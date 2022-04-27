McMillan’s end-of-game coaching was another sore spot…

8 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
McMillan’s end-of-game coaching was another sore spot inside the organization. Several sources said there was an over-reliance on Young running the offense himself in late-game situations instead of McMillan drawing up plays. McMillan does have a tendency to let his players figure it out on the court — whether that’s with not calling timeouts to stop runs or with the Hawks playing through the flow of the offense and what he sometimes calls “random play.” The Hawks finished the regular season with a minus-8.8 net rating in clutch time, what the NBA considers games within five points and under five minutes.

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 27, 2022 | 9:34 pm EDT Update
April 27, 2022 | 7:53 pm EDT Update
Home