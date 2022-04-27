All of the analytics pointed to Reddish’s play active…

8 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
All of the analytics pointed to Reddish’s play actively hurting the Hawks, but he remained in the rotation. There was no mandate from the front office to play Reddish to increase his trade value. McMillan continued playing him, sources say, because he felt like if he didn’t, the team’s chemistry would’ve been negatively impacted. It was a bad read from McMillan. The Hawks were 15-19 when Reddish played this season and 28-20 without him.

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 27, 2022 | 9:34 pm EDT Update
April 27, 2022 | 7:53 pm EDT Update
Home