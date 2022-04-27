Two weeks into the season, Young told Atlanta reporters how the regular season is “a lot more boring than the playoffs.” It was a stunning quote that reverberated not only inside the organization but outside of it too. Sources around the league mentioned how lackadaisical the Hawks looked to begin the season, and some questioned the maturity of the team. Young later clarified his comments and said what he meant was the team needed to play every game with playoff intensity, but the damage was done by then.
April 27, 2022 | 9:34 pm EDT Update
Stephen Curry returns to Warriors starting lineup
Anthony Slater: Warriors starting lineup for Game 5 is officially submitted Steph Curry Jordan Poole Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Draymond Green
Ohm Youngmisuk: Asked about Steph starting, Michael Malone jokingly faked liked he was shocked. Malone says they know who finishes games for them. He won’t overreact to any moves from Golden State.
Kerith Burke: Michael Malone said pregame, “The pressure is on them not to come back to Denver to play a game six.” Told his guys to have fun and play free. “No one is giving us a chance. We know who we are.”
April 27, 2022 | 7:53 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (hamstring strain) is progressing toward a return soon, including the possibility as soon as Game 6 or Game 7 of this playoff series vs. New Orleans. He’s expected to be initially listed as out for Thursday’s Game 6.
Gerald Bourguet: Suns are officially listing Devin Booker as out for Game 6 tomorrow. Multiple reports today have said that could change, but for now, that’s what he’s listed as
Kevin Chouinard: Putting the exit interviews up on @ATLand29 momentarily. An excerpt from Nate McMillan on Jalen Johnson: “We’re really looking forward to him playing Summer League, getting better, and earning a right to be in that rotation next season.”