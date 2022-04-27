Year 4 over & more motivated than ever.! I’m gonna do what I’ve always done & that’s level up some more ! Appreciate the fans that showed this team Love throughout this season !

…Trust we taking this up a notch next year ! Just wait..❄️#WeMove pic.twitter.com/BE7RCfm0Dl

— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 27, 2022