On the play in question, De’Andre Hunter had stumbled into the Heat bench, with the NBA ruling that Morris, not in the game at the time, restrained the Hawks forward from returning to the court. “It was just like in the flow of the game,” Morris said of attempting to break Hunter’s fall. The league ruled otherwise. “Next time, I’ll just let him fall. I guess that’s what it is,” Morris said. “I’ll just get out of the way and let him fall, even though I know DeAndre, too. “He came with a lot of force, too. He hit me hard. But next time I just got to let him fall.”
Doc Rivers: Pat Riley had the biggest impact in my career
Pat Riley was one of the NBA’s most renowned coaches before moving to the front office full time. Doc Rivers played for him for 2 ½ seasons with the New York Knicks during the early 1990s. “I guess I would say I’ve been a lucky player,” Rivers said, “because I played for Mike Fratello, who’s a defensive genius. I followed that up with Larry Brown. I followed that up with Pat Riley. And I go to San Antonio and [Gregg Popovich] is in the front office. That’s where our relationship started. So I’ve been around some pretty good guys. But Riley clearly had the biggest impact. It’s not even close.”
“He was the one when I did TV for three years, every day he would call me or challenge me, ‘When are you going to get in the fray?’ Stop,” Rivers said of Riley. “”He would belittle me, literally. Because I did the [1997] Miami and New York playoff series. Every day, he got me. I thought he was wrong, but he ended up being right.”
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on the Grizzlies: “The obvious thing to notice is how tough minded they are. … We have a lot of respect for this team. They’re a young, up-and-coming team. Great athleticism.”
In February, Jason Terry joined virtual personal training app FlexIt as its head of athletic performance. The app connects users with personal trainers who host live 1-on-1 workouts over video that start as low as $30 per session. Athlete ambassadors to have completed at-home workouts with FlexIt include NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and former USWNT star Carli Lloyd. In March, FlexIt became the official virtual fitness partner of the NHL’s Florida Panthers.
Jason Terry: For me, coaching was in me early. And then as I got later in my career, I served as the veteran in the locker room. Kevin McHale and J.B. Bickerstaff in Houston [Rockets] allowed me to be a part of the coaches’ meetings. And a year and two years later, Jason Kidd was my coach in Milwaukee [Bucks], he allowed me to start doing some scouting. He allowed me to do player development and allowed me to be a part of the coaches’ meetings as well. The fire was lit. My first year out I was the assistant GM with the [G League’s] Texas Legends, evaluating talent, trying to put a team together and learning the business of basketball. Then when I became an assistant at [University of] Arizona, I worked under Sean Miller, and I learned about recruiting, compliance, some strategy type things. But a lot of that was already in me because I was student of the game.
On his favorite teammates during his 19-year NBA playing career . . . Jason Terry: J Kidd [Jason Kidd] definitely hands down one of my favorites. Playing with him at the age he was at, he was still evolving as a player. Because he couldn’t physically do the things that he could do when he was young when he first came in the league, with his speed and his physical ability, he started to use his mind to think and manage the game as a coach on the floor. He taught me how to see the game before it was played. I thought playing with him was just phenomenal. Dirk Nowitzki obviously. His competitiveness, his work ethic. Being in the gym, late night before practice, after practice on the road. Grinding in the gym with him. Me being on one end, him being on the other and just being able to look down there like ‘Man, that’s why he’s so special.’ That to me was the ultimate.
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green's flagrant foul: We are powerless in this stuff
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Draymond’s flagrant 2 not being reduced: “I have no reaction. We are powerless in this stuff. Whatever the league decides, or whatever the referees decide, that’s what stands. We have to move onto the next game.”