The United States will co-host the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup, although cricket has not become popular there. “I am excited to have become one of the first US athletes to see the value and scope for growth in the IPL,” said NBA star Paul, 36. “With a variety of components, including stadium experience and fan engagement still left to fulfill their course, I see myself contributing world-class experience through this strategic investment.” The two-time Olympic gold medallist also has a stake in the minor league baseball team Winston-Salem Dash.