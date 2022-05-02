Trae Young: If you wake up a hater.. I’m sorry 😂

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green's flagrant foul: We are powerless in this stuff

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Draymond’s flagrant 2 not being reduced: “I have no reaction. We are powerless in this stuff. Whatever the league decides, or whatever the referees decide, that’s what stands. We have to move onto the next game.”
The United States will co-host the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup, although cricket has not become popular there. “I am excited to have become one of the first US athletes to see the value and scope for growth in the IPL,” said NBA star Paul, 36. “With a variety of components, including stadium experience and fan engagement still left to fulfill their course, I see myself contributing world-class experience through this strategic investment.” The two-time Olympic gold medallist also has a stake in the minor league baseball team Winston-Salem Dash.
Robert Horry auctioning 2006-07 Spurs championship ring

Part of Robert Horry’s history is up for bids. Horry’s NBA championship ring from the 2006-07 season is available via Heritage Auctions. The ring has an estimated value of $30,000. The best offer in online bidding as of midday on Monday was $18,500, but the auction will remain open for 11 more days.
