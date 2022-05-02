In a matter of hours, one chapter of Michael Devoe’s …

21 hours ago
In a matter of hours, one chapter of Michael Devoe’s life was closing and another opening. Monday morning, the former Georgia Tech guard was one of six NBA draft hopefuls working out at the Hawks facility before coaches and scouts. Later that day, he was to take his last final exam – dreaded finite math – as a Tech student to complete his requirements for his business administration degree.

21 hours ago
5 months ago
9 months ago
Ryan Wolstat: FWIW, Brian Windhorst said on his podcast word was Suggs had a bad workout with the Raptors. A source with no affiliation with Raptors told me they’d heard the same.
9 months ago
Noah Magaro-George: Alex Antetokounmpo says the Spurs hosted him for a pre-draft workout. The 19-year-old forward also worked out for the Pacers and Rockets.
9 months ago
9 months ago
Aaron Rose: Michigan’s Franz Wagner worked out for the Raptors, according to Jonathan Givony
9 months ago
Chris Grenham: The Celtics had two separate pre-draft workout groups today, according to sources. A few of the names: Austin Reaves, Oklahoma Luka Garza, Iowa LJ Figueroa, Oregon Javonte Smart, LSU Ethan Thompson, Oregon St Alan Griffin, Syracuse Dru Smith, Missouri Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop
9 months ago
The Los Angeles Lakers announced workouts for five more players ahead of the NBA draft. The new group includes Brandon Boston Jr. of Kentucky, Moses Wright of Georgia Tech, Jose Alvarado of Georgia Tech, Spencer Littleton of Toledo and MaCio Teague of Baylor. Boston, a 6’7″ forward, played one season at Kentucky and averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.3 minutes. He shot 35.5 percent overall on 11.6 attempts and 30 percent from deep on 4.0 attempts.
9 months ago
Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves is one of the most intriguing prospects projected by many to go in the second round, and Boston is one of the numerous teams expressing interest in the 23-year-old guard. Reaves is set to workout with the Celtics on Tuesday, according to sources. A workout this close to draft night is a sure sign of interest from Boston, which should not come as a surprise to those who know Reaves’ game.
9 months ago
One NBA scout that I spoke with at the NBA Draft Combine said he did not have concerns with Reaves’ shooting numbers at Oklahoma, pointing toward his film at Wichita State and his 85.7% free throw clip in two years with the Sooners. Simply put, Reaves took a ton of contested shots at Oklahoma. His role as a combo guard with NBA spacing should get him much better looks at the next level.
9 months ago
NBA Central: The Indiana Pacers will host Alex Antetokounmpo for a pre-draft workout today. Giannis: "I definitely think Alex can be better than me" (🎥 @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/JNPbP0qoGx
9 months ago
The Pacers will hold their ninth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Tuesday, July 27 at the Ascension St. Vincent Center. Tuesday's workout group includes Alex Antetokounmpo (UCAM Murica CB in Spain) and JaQuori McLaughlin (UC Santa Barbara).
9 months ago
9 months ago
9 months ago
9 months ago
9 months ago
9 months ago
Rod Boone: Per a league source, Day’Ron Sharpe has an individual workout scheduled with the #Hornets tomorrow. The @UNC_Basketball product and Greenville, N.C. native lost 20 pounds this offseason and is rising up some draft boards. Potentially pegged to be a mid to late first-round pick.
9 months ago
Dane Moore: Davion Mitchell on a pre-draft media Zoom this morning: "I see myself as a guy like Jrue Holiday... He's a guy I can model my game after." Mitchell also said he's worked out for Golden State, Oklahoma City, San Antonio and New Orleans amongst others
9 months ago
Joe Vardon: Former Duke wing Jalen Johnson worked out for the Cavaliers and impressed. He left Durham after just 13 games as a freshman, which caused some harrumphs, but he remains a potential lottery pick. Cavs will select third
9 months ago
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are holding another pre-draft workout Monday. Projected second round picks and potential two-way or Summer League fliers. - JT Thor (Auburn) - Scottie Lewis (Florida) - Juhann Begarin (France) - Feron Hunt (SMU) - Jalen Tate (Arkansas) - Ibi Watson (Dayton)
9 months ago
Rockets 'stonewalled' in attempts to work out Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs
9 months ago
What will the Warriors do with the No. 7 and No. 14 picks? Why not test it out on the court? In a sense, that might be what Golden State did on Sunday. At least for one of their picks. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Sunday that the Warriors are holding a "competitive workout" between Davion Mitchell, Moses Moody, Chris Duarte and Trey Murphy on Sunday.
9 months ago
9 months ago
Lakers work out Greg Brown and Neemias Queta
The Los Angeles Lakers announced they worked out six more prospects ahead of the NBA draft on July 29. The new group of prospects consists of Greg Brown of Texas, Neemias Queta of Utah State, Carlik Jones of Louisville, Feron Hunt of SMU, Jeremiah Tilmon of Missouri and Mitch Ballock of Creighton. Brown, a 6-foot-9 forward, played one season of collegiate basketball and averaged 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 42% on 7.4 attempts and 33% from deep on 3.5 attempts. He’s regarded as a late first-round pick or early second-rounder given the upside with his athleticism,
9 months ago
Matt Brooks: The following players have worked out with Nets, per a source: Mac McClung - Texas Tech Matt Coleman - Texas Jalen Tate - Arkansas
9 months ago
Noah Magaro-George: Alan Griffin tells me he had a pre-draft workout with the Spurs yesterday. He averaged a career-high 13.3 points per game for Syracuse last season.
9 months ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in six more players for workouts ahead of the 2021 NBA draft, the team announced. The new crop of players includes Joshua Primo of Alabama, Josh Christopher of Arizona State, Marcus Zegarowski of Creighton, Anthony Tarke of Coppin State, Jayvon Graves of Buffalo and Eugene Omoruyi of Oregon. Primo, 6’6″ guard, played one season at Alabama and averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent overall on 6.5 attempts and 38.1 percent from deep on 3.8 attempts.
9 months ago
Rod Boone: Today's draft prospects the #Hornets are working out: Sam Cunliffe (Evansville) Marcus Garrett (Kansas) Austin Reaves (Oklahoma) Jordan Schakel (San Diego State) Isaiah Todd (G League Ignite) McKinley Wright IV (Colorado)
9 months ago
In other news, the Sixers have brought players in and recently worked out Arizona State wing Josh Christopher, according to sources. Christopher is projected to be selected late in the first round or early in the second round.
9 months ago
9 months ago
Adam Zagoria: Former @AuburnMBB PG Sharife Cooper has worked out for these teams, not the Knicks (yet): Charlotte OKC Indy Houston GS LAL LAC Boston
9 months ago
9 months ago
Joe Mullinax: Moses Moody had a good time with the Grizzlies. Met them in Chicago at the combine and had a workout. They said he can be successful in their system, and he likes the system there too
9 months ago
Adam Zagoria: Former @IlliniMBB and @tps_hsbb 6’9 F Giorgi Bezhanishvili worked out w/ the Spurs today and has Charlotte coming up. Already worked out for Bucks, Lakers, Grizzlies, Hawks and Bulls W/ his energy and versatility, he could get a look in the 2nd round
9 months ago
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks are expected to bring in Tennessee guard Jaden Springer and Oregon guard Chris Duarte for draft workouts in the final days leading up to next Thursday’s draft, @The Athletic has learned.
9 months ago
Jason Anderson: Jalen Johnson says the Kings “said nothing but positive things” during his workout with them. When I asked him about his reported red flags, he said: "Those aren’t really red flags. People say a lot of things about me, but they say a lot of things without knowing me."
9 months ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
In other news, the Sixers have brought players in and recently worked out Arizona State wing Josh Christopher, according to sources. Christopher is projected to be selected in the late first round or early second round.
9 months ago
9 months ago
9 months ago
9 months ago
Mike Mazzeo: JT Thor said Nets and Knicks were among 11 teams he's worked out with. Youngest prospect in the draft is a big fan of Kevin Durant
9 months ago
9 months ago
9 months ago
Ian Begley: Chris Duarte’s Knicks workout today is solo, per SNY sources. NYK has worked out other prospects in group settings. So Duarte’s solo workout indicates NYK’s level of interest in him. Duarte’s projected to be drafted before NYK’s picks (19 & 21). @Adam Zagoria 1st reported workout.
9 months ago
10 months ago
The Athletic: Quentin Grimes, David Duke and Matt Mitchell will work out for the Jazz today, sources tell @Tony Jones. "Grimes is someone the Jazz like at No. 30. "
10 months ago
On Thursday, the Jazz will hold an important pre-draft workout, league sources tell The Athletic. The participants, according to sources, will include Quentin Grimes, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Houston, David Duke, a 6-5 point guard from Providence, and Matt Mitchell, a 6-6 small forward from San Diego State.
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
Fred Katz: Wizards plan to work out three prospects tomorrow: Jordan Goodwin, St. Louis; Trey Murphy III, Virginia; Kyree Walker, Chameleon BX
10 months ago
10 months ago
Charles Bassey and Ayo Dosunmu were among players who worked out for the Knicks at their facility on Tuesday, per SNY sources. The workout also included Trey Murphy III, Tre Mann, and Isaiah Jackson, SNY sources confirm.
10 months ago
Tony East: Ziaire Williams, Corey Kispert, and Chris Duarte after their workout with the Pacers today. Enjoyed hearing each of them speak, all three provided thoughtful answers and unique perspectives: pic.twitter.com/H0dhdsTRLO
10 months ago
Projected first-round pick Alperen Sengun recently worked out with the Sacramento Kings and will be visiting the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Sengun worked out with the Kings over the weekend and posted a photo to his Instagram story from Orlando on Tuesday. He will presumably work out with the Magic on Wednesday after Orlando hosted Jonathan Kuminga privately on Tuesday.
10 months ago
Pistons to work out Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs this week
The Detroit Pistons, owners of the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, are conducting individual workouts with some of the top prospects in the draft pool this week, sources told ESPN. The Pistons hosted Cade Cunningham for a light workout in Detroit on Tuesday, and are slated to bring Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs in for private workouts in the coming days. The Pistons would like to bring Evan Mobley in, but have yet to schedule a visit, sources said.
10 months ago
Cunningham, the longtime front runner for the top overall selection, is not planning on conducting any additional visits, sources said, and would be extremely pleased to land in Detroit. Green, the No. 2 prospect in the ESPN 100, is currently only planning on conducting one additional workout, at the training facility of the Houston Rockets, owners of the No. 2 pick.
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
Michael Singer: Just spoke with MSU's Aaron Henry after he finished up a workout with the #Nuggets. He said he's got an open line of communication w/ Gary Harris, Draymond Green and Steve Smith. "I feel like every Spartan in the NBA knows how to play defense."
10 months ago
Michael Singer: Just spoke with MSU's Aaron Henry after he finished up a workout with the #Nuggets. He said he's got an open line of communication w/ Gary Harris, Draymond Green and Steve Smith. "I feel like every Spartan in the NBA knows how to play defense."
10 months ago
Keon Johnson worked out over the weekend with the Golden State Warriors, one of four teams the former Tennessee Volunteers guard has visited during the pre-draft process. Johnson said he has also worked out with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets. Following his workout with the Warriors, Johnson plans to visit the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs ahead of the draft.
10 months ago
10 months ago
Jason Jones: Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado and Florida’s Scottie Lewis worked out for the Kings today according to a league source.
10 months ago
David Borges: Hearing James Bouknight had a great workout with Golden State today. Warriors pick at 7 and 14.
10 months ago
Wes Brown: AJ Lawson worked out for the Raptors. He has the size/athleticism/shooting the Raptors love with potential to improve as well. Could be a fit
10 months ago
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are hosting another pre-draft workout Tuesday: - Aaron Henry (Michigan State) - David Duke (Providence) - Jalen Crutcher (Dayton) - Terry Taylor (Austin Peay) - Ethan Thompson (Oregon State) - Colbey Ross (Pepperdine via Aurora, CO)
10 months ago
Josh Frydman: Former #Illini basketball forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili worked out for the #Bulls last night and today, per source. He has also worked out for the Bucks, Lakers, Grizzlies and Hawks leading up to the draft. @WGNNews
10 months ago
Chris Kirschner: More draft workout participants for the Hawks, I'm told: Jalen Preston, Ohio Ariel Hukporti, Germany Matt Mitchell, San Diego St. DJ Funderburk, NC St. DeJon Jarreau, Houston Herb Jones, Alabama Austin Reaves, Oklahoma
10 months ago
Jason Anderson: I’m told Marcus Burk will work out with the Kings on Wednesday. Burk is a 6-3/195 guard who averaged 21.7 points on 48/41/80 shooting as a senior at IUPUI. Gifted shooter who could get an opportunity with a summer league team even if he goes undrafted.
10 months ago
Ky Carlin: According to a league source, Austin Reaves is working out for the Sixers this week. Reaves was First Team All-Big 12 this season and led the Oklahoma Sooners in points, rebounds, and assists. #Sixers
10 months ago
Matthew Gutierrez: Former Syracuse wing Alan Griffin will work out Monday with the Denver Nuggets ahead of the '21 NBA Draft. Griffin has worked out previously w/ the NY Knicks and LA Lakers. Workouts with the Timberwolves and Raptors also lined up for the 21-year-old wing with 3-and-D potential.
10 months ago
10 months ago
Johnson said he had already worked out with the Kings, Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder. He said he had additional workouts scheduled with the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs.
10 months ago
10 months ago
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are holding another pre-draft workout Monday: - Miles McBride (West Virginia) - Josh Primo (Alabama) - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova) - Zaccheus Darko-Kelly (Providence) - Alan Griffin (Syracuse) - Damien Jefferson (Creighton)
10 months ago
Chris Milholen: Source: Jordan Goodwin, 6’3” 200lbs senior guard from Saint Louis, had a pre-draft workout with the Nets Friday morning. Goodwin averaged 14.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.1 minutes per game during the 2020-21 season.
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
Duarte has worked out for the Wizards, Thunder, Spurs and Hornets, in addition to the Warriors. He says he’s got a few more upcoming but wouldn’t reveal the schedule. When asked about meeting the Knicks, he said, “That’s something my agent is dealing with.’’
10 months ago
Rumors among agent circles say Duarte has a guarantee somewhere. “We ran things for him, but credit to him for moving without the ball to open spots,’’ Stubblefield said. “He does a great job moving without the ball. He creates for himself, too. He’s a scorer and has a scorer’s mentality.’’
10 months ago
Chris Milholen: Source: Terry Taylor, 6’5” / 230lbs senior swingman from Austin Peay, has a pre-draft workout with the Nets on 7/22. Taylor — 2x OVC POY — averaged 21.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals during the 2020-21 season.
10 months ago
10 months ago
Jovan Buha: The Lakers’ July 17 draft workout participants, per the team: Miles McBride - West Virginia Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois Sandro Mamukelashvili - Seton Hall Mac McClung - Texas Tech Jaden Springer - Tennessee Balsa Koprivica - Florida State
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
James Ham: Looks like the Kings have a visitor today in Arkansas wing @mosesmoody pic.twitter.com/bTN73079lh
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
Collyn Taylor: South Carolina guard AJ Lawson will work out today for the Orlando Magic. He's already worked out for Cleveland, Boston, Utah, Atlanta, Charlotte, Sacramento and San Antonio.
10 months ago
Corey Kispert, a 22-year-old forward from Gonzaga, revealed he was in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon, posting a photo to his Instagram story that appeared to be taken inside the Kings’ facility at Golden 1 Center.
10 months ago

May 3, 2022
Former NBA player Terrence Williams will face arraignment May 6 in the Southern District of New York on a superseding indictment alleging he was the ringleader of a plan to defraud the NBA players’ health care plan of about $5 million. The indictment charges that Williams provided other former NBA players with false invoices from William Washington, a doctor in Washington state, and Aamir Wahab, a California dentist, “to support their false and fraudulent claims” for medical services, which they submitted to the plan.
25 mins ago

May 3, 2022
