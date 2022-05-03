Fan voting for the 2021-22 Season-long NBA Cares Commun…

Fan voting for the 2021-22 Season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente starts today on social media at 1 p.m. ET and concludes on Saturday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the NBA today announced. Selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, the season-long winner will be announced during the postseason.

