Fan voting for the 2021-22 Season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente starts today on social media at 1 p.m. ET and concludes on Saturday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the NBA today announced. Selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, the season-long winner will be announced during the postseason.
May 3, 2022 | 3:08 pm EDT Update
JB Bickerstaff joining ESPN as studio analyst
Austin Krell: Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff will join ESPN as a studio analyst for the remainder of the playoffs, per release.
Klay Thompson on Draymond Green: He embraces being the villain
CJ Holmes: Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is expected to be re-evaluated on Thursday, the team says. He’s missed Golden State’s last two playoff games with a neck injury.
Barry Jackson: Media news: Per source, Kevin Harlan is replacing the retired Marv Albert this year as the voice of TNT’s conference finals (Western this year), paired with Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy…. Ian Eagle and Brian Anderson also are very good, but Harlan deserved this promotion.