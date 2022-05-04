Miami Heat defensive specialist swingman P.J. Tucker ch…

Miami Heat defensive specialist swingman P.J. Tucker chuckled when asked about defending his old Houston Rockets teammate three days before their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series began. Guarding the NBA’s greatest scorers is why Tucker has been playing in the NBA for 10 years after a five-year stint overseas. After guarding Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant full court in the postseason last season and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young in this year’s first round, it was a no-brainer that Tucker would gladly take the unenviable challenge of guarding Harden. “You know I’m guarding James, for sure,” Tucker told Andscape during a phone call on Friday night. “No doubt. I got to guard James. There’s no two ways around it. He’s important to the team. He is who he is. They look for him to do what he does, and they want him to be him. And to win, we got to have to stop him. So that’s what I do.”

May 4, 2022

PJ Tucker on not re-signing with Bucks: They felt like they could replace me and they did replace me

I’m curious as to why you weren’t able to re-sign with the Bucks after winning a championship with them last season. PJ Tucker: Look at Andre Iguodala. He’s right back at Golden State. He left and was in the shade for a minute, but he is right back. I feel like every player wants that. That home where everybody loves you and you can go back and it’s love. I felt like I was building that [in Milwaukee]. And then to win it, it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, for sure.’ And they just weren’t going over the luxury tax. It just is what it is. They love you and whatever, whatever, but they weren’t going to go over it. They felt like they could replace me, and they did replace me. Even as a vet being around, it’s like, ‘All right, you f—— replaced me. Cool.’ You figure it out and that’s just what I had to do. And for me, it wasn’t even about money. It was more about respect because they basically told me to go find an offer and they would match it. After hearing that for me, I’m not coming back even if I had to take less money. To me, that was disrespectful. So, as soon as they said that, I told my agent Andre [Buck], basically, ‘We are moving on, whatever we get out of that, that’s what we’re doing.’
PJ Tucker: It’s not a desirable job, man. Nobody wants to guard anybody. But from a competitive standpoint, I love the way I came into league, and I made myself in the league being that. It’s like, ‘Nobody wants to guard him. I got him.’ All right. ‘Well, what I got to do to do that?’ I got to study film. I got to study tendencies. I got to study everything. I got to know everybody on the floor. You got to talk. You got to be vocal. You got to be physical. You got to understand the game. You got to understand how games are being read. There’s so many things as a defender that you got to do in your job that not desirable but you’ve got to be built for, right? Draymond [Green], he’s built for it. That’s what he does. I tell you, Draymond was never like, ‘Yo, I’m going to be a defender. I will just pass the ball and facilitate.’ No, dog. He does his job. It’s a job. He’s one of the most competitive people in the league, but he does his job just as good if not better than anybody in the highest level, championship level. And that’s what it’s about for me. Being a defender’s being the most competitive person out there.
The Philadelphia 76ers were in self-destruction mode in the second half of Game 1 against the Miami Heat on Monday. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers called a timeout. He was livid. He pulled out his clipboard and drew five small circles, indicating his players’ location on the court. Then he showed his team the clipboard and said, “This is where you’re standing. You’re all in the wrong spots. I have no idea what offense we’re running. This isn’t the 76ers’ offense.”
