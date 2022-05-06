Ressler said every level of the franchise felt like the team was just a step away from winning a title, but that obviously turned out to be an incorrect assessment. “That won’t happen again,” he said. “I think there was complacency across the organization, maybe for the right reasons because we thought we were closer than we were. That’s what this season told me. The idea that you have complacency before you win a championship — maybe after we win a championship, I’ll take a breath. We’re not going to have complacency again at any level.”
May 6, 2022 | 8:48 pm EDT Update
Lakers interviewed Terry Stotts for head coaching job
Mark Jackson interviewed for Lakers coaching job
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Jackson is among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings head coach opening.
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Game 3 against the Celtics. Probable: George Hill (abdominal strain) OUT: Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain)