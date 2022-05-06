“We’re going to pay what we have to pay,” Ressler said. “Sometimes owners set a tone — and I’m trying to set a very clear tone — sometimes we say some things one season that may not pertain to the next. Going into the tax doesn’t scare us. Obviously, you want to spend money intelligently. Obviously, you want to run a good business. For whatever it’s worth, I do not look at going into the tax as only possible if we’re competing for a championship that season. Our job is to go into the tax when it’s good business, to position ourselves for greatness. We do not fear the tax. We do not fear spending money. We fully expect Atlanta to be a truly attractive marketplace for (whoever) considers playing here. Money is not going to be our obstacle.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 6, 2022 | 8:48 pm EDT Update
Lakers interviewed Terry Stotts for head coaching job
Mark Jackson interviewed for Lakers coaching job
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Jackson is among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings head coach opening.
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Game 3 against the Celtics. Probable: George Hill (abdominal strain) OUT: Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain)