Payne went to the Atlanta Hawks with the 15th pick of the 2014 NBA draft, which at the time was coach Tom Izzo’s first first-round pick since Shannon Brown and Maurice Ager in 2006 and his highest-drafted player since Jason Richardson went fifth overall in 2001. Payne was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves during his rookie season and played 107 NBA games over three seasons, finishing with five games in 2017-18 after signing with the Orlando Magic, and averaging 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.
May 9, 2022 | 6:10 pm EDT Update
Robert Williams ruled out for Game 5 against bucks
Jay King: Robert Williams is out today with left knee soreness, per the Celtics. That’s the knee on which he recently underwent surgery.
Nets Daily: If you harbored some false hope that Steve Nash won’t be back next season, put it aside. Nash and Sean Marks will have their annual post-season press conference Wednesday.
Michael Beasley signing with Big3
JD Shaw: Former No. 2 pick Michael Beasley has officially committed to play in the @thebig3 with 3’s Company this summer, sources say. @Marc J. Spears originally reported Beasley was expected to play in the league.
May 9, 2022 | 5:33 pm EDT Update
Miami: Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain) has been downgraded to questionable. PJ Tucker (right calf strain) has been downgraded to questionable. Max Strus (right hamstring strain) has been downgraded to questionable. Gabe Vincent (right knee irritation) has been downgraded to questionable. Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. Dewayne Dedmon (head cold) has been upgraded to questionable.