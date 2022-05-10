If Mitchell or Gobert became available, I’d say the latter is the likelier option for the Hawks to land. There’s just been too much buzz in league circles with Mitchell to the Knicks if he were to come available. With Gobert, both Charlotte and Atlanta would make sense as a possible destination. A package of Hunter, Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson plus picks could work salary-wise for Gobert, or if the Jazz would rather want the long-term cap space, Danilo Gallinari could replace Capela.
May 10, 2022 | 8:58 pm EDT Update
Clutch Points: Joel Embiid was in a LOT of pain after taking a shot to the face 🙁 pic.twitter.com/Mvx0RWJimR
Shams Charania: 2022 NBA Draft Combine (May 16-22) participants revealed: pic.twitter.com/BG3rxOE0sE
The Suns will honor Mercury star Brittney Griner on their home court for the remainder of the playoffs. When Phoenix hosts Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday, the Footprint Center will feature Griner’s initials and her No. 42 on the sides of the court.
