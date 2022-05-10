If Mitchell or Gobert became available, I’d say the l…

6 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
If Mitchell or Gobert became available, I’d say the latter is the likelier option for the Hawks to land. There’s just been too much buzz in league circles with Mitchell to the Knicks if he were to come available. With Gobert, both Charlotte and Atlanta would make sense as a possible destination. A package of Hunter, Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson plus picks could work salary-wise for Gobert, or if the Jazz would rather want the long-term cap space, Danilo Gallinari could replace Capela.

May 10, 2022 | 8:58 pm EDT Update
