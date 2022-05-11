Kevin Chouinard: Hawks pre-draft workout for tomorrow: Brad Davison (Wisconsin) Tyson Etienne (Wichita State) David McCormack (Kansas) Javante McCoy (Boston University) Drew Timme (Gonzaga) Payton Willis (Minnesota)
James Ham: The Kings have round 2 of pre-draft workouts today. Again, no media. Grayson Murphy, Belmont Bruins A.J. Green, Northern Iowa Panthers Jalen Adaway, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse Orange Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech Hokies Grant Golden, Richmond Spiders
Darren Wolfson: Former Breck HS stud and Mountain West Player of Year David Roddy has had workouts with the #Nuggets and #Rockets so far, will participate in the Draft Combine next week. He’s maintaining college eligibility, has until June 1 to make decision.
Davidson forward Hyunjung Lee was among the prospects that worked out with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.
Jon Walker: Former Northwest Missouri State guard Trevor Hudgins, the reigning back-to-back Division II Player of the Year, has a workout with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The three-time national champ worked out for the Houston Rockets on Monday.
Jason Anderson: Sources tell me the Sacramento Kings will hold their first predraft workout today with: Jaden Shackelford, Alabama, Johnny Juzang, UCLA, Hyunjung Lee, Davidson, Tyler Burton, Richmond, Keion Brooks, UCLA, Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech
Jovan Buha: The Lakers announced that they will be working out the following draft prospects tomorrow: DeVante’ Jones – Michigan Jeriah Horne – Tulsa Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu – UT Arlington Jamaree Bouyea – San Francisco Jordan Usher – Georgia Tech Grant Golden – Richmond
Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts tomorrow: Fardaws Aimaq (Texas Tech Commit) – C Izaiah Brockington (Iowa St) – G Gabe Brown (Mich St) – F Julian Champagnie (St. John’s) – F Bryson Williams (Texas Tech) – F Lucas Williamson (Loyola) – G
Rylan Stiles: Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder have begun the NBA pre draft workout process. They’ll be bringing in prospects from now until the Draft. Two scheduled tomorrow.
Adam Zagoria: Michigan State's Gabe Brown worked out yesterday with the Boston Celtics and today for the Brooklyn Nets and has workouts scheduled this month with the Knicks, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets He has been invited to the NBA G League combine.
Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts for tomorrow: Keve Aluma (Va. Tech) – F – 6-9, 235 Garrison Brooks (Miss St. ) – F – 6-9, 230 Jamal Cain (Oakland) – F – 6-7, 191 Keon Ellis (Alabama) – G – 6-6, 175 Allen Flanigan (Auburn) – G – 6-6, 215 Jaden Shackelford (Alabama) – G – 6-3, 200
Keith Smith: Draft workout news is starting to come out Here's some players the Boston Celtics are reportedly set to work out in the coming days: Teddy Allen - New Mexico State Julian Champagnie - St. John's Peter Kiss - Bryant Lucas Williamson - Loyola Boston has the 53rd pick in the draft.
Lucas Williamson, who recently capped his stellar playing career at Loyola University Chicago, will work out for the Milwaukee Bucks today and the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 6, as he embarks on his professional basketball career.
Bill Koch: Catching up on this from earlier this morning -- Peter Kiss will work out for the Celtics on May 3 and the Knicks on May 12. Source said the former @BryantHoops standout is drawing some legitimate NBA attention.
Zach Braziller: Former St. John's star Julian Champagnie has received an invite to the NBA Combine, per a source. He also has workouts set up for May 11 and 12 with the Celtics and his hometown Nets. #sjubb
Robin Washnut: Former #Nebrasketball guard Teddy Allen will work out for the Boston Celtics on May 11. He put his name back in the portal, but he’s all in on the NBA right now.
In a matter of hours, one chapter of Michael Devoe’s life was closing and another opening. Monday morning, the former Georgia Tech guard was one of six NBA draft hopefuls working out at the Hawks facility before coaches and scouts. Later that day, he was to take his last final exam – dreaded finite math – as a Tech student to complete his requirements for his business administration degree.
The other five prospects Monday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex were Utah State forward Justin Bean, LSU forward Darius Days, Missouri State forward Gaige Prim, Oregon guard Will Richardson (from Hinesville) and Syracuse forward Cole Swider. It was the first workout the Hawks have held for draft prospects this offseason. It was Devoe’s second, following one with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
Ryan Wolstat: FWIW, Brian Windhorst said on his podcast word was Suggs had a bad workout with the Raptors. A source with no affiliation with Raptors told me they’d heard the same.
Noah Magaro-George: Alex Antetokounmpo says the Spurs hosted him for a pre-draft workout. The 19-year-old forward also worked out for the Pacers and Rockets.
Chris Grenham: The Celtics had two separate pre-draft workout groups today, according to sources. A few of the names: Austin Reaves, Oklahoma Luka Garza, Iowa LJ Figueroa, Oregon Javonte Smart, LSU Ethan Thompson, Oregon St Alan Griffin, Syracuse Dru Smith, Missouri Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop
The Los Angeles Lakers announced workouts for five more players ahead of the NBA draft. The new group includes Brandon Boston Jr. of Kentucky, Moses Wright of Georgia Tech, Jose Alvarado of Georgia Tech, Spencer Littleton of Toledo and MaCio Teague of Baylor. Boston, a 6’7″ forward, played one season at Kentucky and averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.3 minutes. He shot 35.5 percent overall on 11.6 attempts and 30 percent from deep on 4.0 attempts.
Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves is one of the most intriguing prospects projected by many to go in the second round, and Boston is one of the numerous teams expressing interest in the 23-year-old guard. Reaves is set to workout with the Celtics on Tuesday, according to sources. A workout this close to draft night is a sure sign of interest from Boston, which should not come as a surprise to those who know Reaves’ game.
One NBA scout that I spoke with at the NBA Draft Combine said he did not have concerns with Reaves’ shooting numbers at Oklahoma, pointing toward his film at Wichita State and his 85.7% free throw clip in two years with the Sooners. Simply put, Reaves took a ton of contested shots at Oklahoma. His role as a combo guard with NBA spacing should get him much better looks at the next level.
NBA Central: The Indiana Pacers will host Alex Antetokounmpo for a pre-draft workout today. Giannis: "I definitely think Alex can be better than me" (🎥 @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/JNPbP0qoGx
The Pacers will hold their ninth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Tuesday, July 27 at the Ascension St. Vincent Center. Tuesday's workout group includes Alex Antetokounmpo (UCAM Murica CB in Spain) and JaQuori McLaughlin (UC Santa Barbara).
Rod Boone: Per a league source, Day’Ron Sharpe has an individual workout scheduled with the #Hornets tomorrow. The @UNC_Basketball product and Greenville, N.C. native lost 20 pounds this offseason and is rising up some draft boards. Potentially pegged to be a mid to late first-round pick.
Dane Moore: Davion Mitchell on a pre-draft media Zoom this morning: "I see myself as a guy like Jrue Holiday... He's a guy I can model my game after." Mitchell also said he's worked out for Golden State, Oklahoma City, San Antonio and New Orleans amongst others
Joe Vardon: Former Duke wing Jalen Johnson worked out for the Cavaliers and impressed. He left Durham after just 13 games as a freshman, which caused some harrumphs, but he remains a potential lottery pick. Cavs will select third
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are holding another pre-draft workout Monday. Projected second round picks and potential two-way or Summer League fliers. - JT Thor (Auburn) - Scottie Lewis (Florida) - Juhann Begarin (France) - Feron Hunt (SMU) - Jalen Tate (Arkansas) - Ibi Watson (Dayton)
What will the Warriors do with the No. 7 and No. 14 picks? Why not test it out on the court? In a sense, that might be what Golden State did on Sunday. At least for one of their picks. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Sunday that the Warriors are holding a "competitive workout" between Davion Mitchell, Moses Moody, Chris Duarte and Trey Murphy on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers announced they worked out six more prospects ahead of the NBA draft on July 29. The new group of prospects consists of Greg Brown of Texas, Neemias Queta of Utah State, Carlik Jones of Louisville, Feron Hunt of SMU, Jeremiah Tilmon of Missouri and Mitch Ballock of Creighton. Brown, a 6-foot-9 forward, played one season of collegiate basketball and averaged 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 42% on 7.4 attempts and 33% from deep on 3.5 attempts. He’s regarded as a late first-round pick or early second-rounder given the upside with his athleticism,
Matt Brooks: The following players have worked out with Nets, per a source: Mac McClung - Texas Tech Matt Coleman - Texas Jalen Tate - Arkansas
Noah Magaro-George: Alan Griffin tells me he had a pre-draft workout with the Spurs yesterday. He averaged a career-high 13.3 points per game for Syracuse last season.
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in six more players for workouts ahead of the 2021 NBA draft, the team announced. The new crop of players includes Joshua Primo of Alabama, Josh Christopher of Arizona State, Marcus Zegarowski of Creighton, Anthony Tarke of Coppin State, Jayvon Graves of Buffalo and Eugene Omoruyi of Oregon. Primo, 6’6″ guard, played one season at Alabama and averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent overall on 6.5 attempts and 38.1 percent from deep on 3.8 attempts.
Rod Boone: Today's draft prospects the #Hornets are working out: Sam Cunliffe (Evansville) Marcus Garrett (Kansas) Austin Reaves (Oklahoma) Jordan Schakel (San Diego State) Isaiah Todd (G League Ignite) McKinley Wright IV (Colorado)
In other news, the Sixers have brought players in and recently worked out Arizona State wing Josh Christopher, according to sources. Christopher is projected to be selected late in the first round or early in the second round.
Mike Mazzeo: JT Thor has worked out with 11 teams: Indiana, Charlotte, Memphis, Houston, Boston, San Antonio, Chicago, New York, Brooklyn, Atlanta and New Orleans. He also has an interview slated with Utah
Adam Zagoria: Former @AuburnMBB PG Sharife Cooper has worked out for these teams, not the Knicks (yet): Charlotte OKC Indy Houston GS LAL LAC Boston
Joe Mullinax: Moses Moody had a good time with the Grizzlies. Met them in Chicago at the combine and had a workout. They said he can be successful in their system, and he likes the system there too
Adam Zagoria: Former @IlliniMBB and @tps_hsbb 6’9 F Giorgi Bezhanishvili worked out w/ the Spurs today and has Charlotte coming up. Already worked out for Bucks, Lakers, Grizzlies, Hawks and Bulls W/ his energy and versatility, he could get a look in the 2nd round
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks are expected to bring in Tennessee guard Jaden Springer and Oregon guard Chris Duarte for draft workouts in the final days leading up to next Thursday’s draft, @The Athletic has learned.
Jason Anderson: Jalen Johnson says the Kings “said nothing but positive things” during his workout with them. When I asked him about his reported red flags, he said: "Those aren’t really red flags. People say a lot of things about me, but they say a lot of things without knowing me."
Jonathan Wasserman: The Warriors are bringing back Trey Murphy and Chris Duarte for second workouts this weekend, per sources
Mike Mazzeo: JT Thor said Nets and Knicks were among 11 teams he's worked out with. Youngest prospect in the draft is a big fan of Kevin Durant
Jason Anderson: Kai Jones says he had a great workout with the Kings, specifically saying he had dinner with the team and shot the ball well. "They love the passion I play with and the motor I play with."
Ian Begley: Chris Duarte’s Knicks workout today is solo, per SNY sources. NYK has worked out other prospects in group settings. So Duarte’s solo workout indicates NYK’s level of interest in him. Duarte’s projected to be drafted before NYK’s picks (19 & 21). @Adam Zagoria 1st reported workout.
The Athletic: Quentin Grimes, David Duke and Matt Mitchell will work out for the Jazz today, sources tell @Tony Jones. "Grimes is someone the Jazz like at No. 30. "
On Thursday, the Jazz will hold an important pre-draft workout, league sources tell The Athletic. The participants, according to sources, will include Quentin Grimes, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Houston, David Duke, a 6-5 point guard from Providence, and Matt Mitchell, a 6-6 small forward from San Diego State.
Keith Pompey: Former Iowa center Luka Garza worked out for the #Sixers today. He’s the 2021 consensus NCAA national player of the year. He’s also Iowa’s first two-time unanimous consensus first-team All-American. Garza is projected to go late first round to mid second round in the #NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/xH8UBfQOaX
Keith Pompey: Former Utah State center Neemias Queta also worked out for the #Sixers today, according to sources. The 7-foot, 245-pounder averaged 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 blocks & 2 assists this season as a jr. Some say he’s a borderline 1st-round talent but is projected to go in 2d. pic.twitter.com/t7jbKfeCy1
Fred Katz: Wizards plan to work out three prospects tomorrow: Jordan Goodwin, St. Louis; Trey Murphy III, Virginia; Kyree Walker, Chameleon BX
Ian Begley: Charles Bassey and Ayo Dosunmu were among the draft prospects who worked out for NYK on Tuesday, per sources. Group included Tre Mann, Trey Murphy III and Isaiah Jackson, as @JCMacriNBA said. Some insight on Murphy III and Mann here: sny.tv/articles/sourc…
Charles Bassey and Ayo Dosunmu were among players who worked out for the Knicks at their facility on Tuesday, per SNY sources. The workout also included Trey Murphy III, Tre Mann, and Isaiah Jackson, SNY sources confirm.
Tony East: Ziaire Williams, Corey Kispert, and Chris Duarte after their workout with the Pacers today. Enjoyed hearing each of them speak, all three provided thoughtful answers and unique perspectives: pic.twitter.com/H0dhdsTRLO
Projected first-round pick Alperen Sengun recently worked out with the Sacramento Kings and will be visiting the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Sengun worked out with the Kings over the weekend and posted a photo to his Instagram story from Orlando on Tuesday. He will presumably work out with the Magic on Wednesday after Orlando hosted Jonathan Kuminga privately on Tuesday.
The Detroit Pistons, owners of the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, are conducting individual workouts with some of the top prospects in the draft pool this week, sources told ESPN. The Pistons hosted Cade Cunningham for a light workout in Detroit on Tuesday, and are slated to bring Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs in for private workouts in the coming days. The Pistons would like to bring Evan Mobley in, but have yet to schedule a visit, sources said.
Cunningham, the longtime front runner for the top overall selection, is not planning on conducting any additional visits, sources said, and would be extremely pleased to land in Detroit. Green, the No. 2 prospect in the ESPN 100, is currently only planning on conducting one additional workout, at the training facility of the Houston Rockets, owners of the No. 2 pick.
Michael Singer: Just spoke with MSU's Aaron Henry after he finished up a workout with the #Nuggets. He said he's got an open line of communication w/ Gary Harris, Draymond Green and Steve Smith. "I feel like every Spartan in the NBA knows how to play defense."
Keon Johnson worked out over the weekend with the Golden State Warriors, one of four teams the former Tennessee Volunteers guard has visited during the pre-draft process. Johnson said he has also worked out with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets. Following his workout with the Warriors, Johnson plans to visit the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs ahead of the draft.
Jason Anderson: Alperen Sengun, an intriguing NBA Draft prospect who worked out for the Kings on Saturday, had a workout this morning with the San Antonio Spurs. Sengun has now made his way to Orlando, which has the No. 5 and No. 8 picks.
Jason Jones: Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado and Florida’s Scottie Lewis worked out for the Kings today according to a league source.
David Borges: Hearing James Bouknight had a great workout with Golden State today. Warriors pick at 7 and 14.
Wes Brown: AJ Lawson worked out for the Raptors. He has the size/athleticism/shooting the Raptors love with potential to improve as well. Could be a fit
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are hosting another pre-draft workout Tuesday: - Aaron Henry (Michigan State) - David Duke (Providence) - Jalen Crutcher (Dayton) - Terry Taylor (Austin Peay) - Ethan Thompson (Oregon State) - Colbey Ross (Pepperdine via Aurora, CO)
Josh Frydman: Former #Illini basketball forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili worked out for the #Bulls last night and today, per source. He has also worked out for the Bucks, Lakers, Grizzlies and Hawks leading up to the draft. @WGNNews
Chris Kirschner: More draft workout participants for the Hawks, I'm told: Jalen Preston, Ohio Ariel Hukporti, Germany Matt Mitchell, San Diego St. DJ Funderburk, NC St. DeJon Jarreau, Houston Herb Jones, Alabama Austin Reaves, Oklahoma
Jason Anderson: I’m told Marcus Burk will work out with the Kings on Wednesday. Burk is a 6-3/195 guard who averaged 21.7 points on 48/41/80 shooting as a senior at IUPUI. Gifted shooter who could get an opportunity with a summer league team even if he goes undrafted.
Ky Carlin: According to a league source, Austin Reaves is working out for the Sixers this week. Reaves was First Team All-Big 12 this season and led the Oklahoma Sooners in points, rebounds, and assists. #Sixers
Matthew Gutierrez: Former Syracuse wing Alan Griffin will work out Monday with the Denver Nuggets ahead of the '21 NBA Draft. Griffin has worked out previously w/ the NY Knicks and LA Lakers. Workouts with the Timberwolves and Raptors also lined up for the 21-year-old wing with 3-and-D potential.
Following a workout with the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Keon Johnson revealed that he also had a pre-draft workout with the Kings, who have the No. 9 pick in the July 29 draft.
Johnson said he had already worked out with the Kings, Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder. He said he had additional workouts scheduled with the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs.
