Trae Young: Jokic game is so tough. Funny dude too😂 …

1 hour ago

May 11, 2022 | 9:12 pm EDT Update

Lakers interviewing Kenny Atkinson for head coaching position

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers have received permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job. Atkinson has already interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets’ job.
3 mins ago

May 11, 2022 | 8:00 pm EDT Update
