Trae Young: Jokic game is so tough. Funny dude too😂 …
May 11, 2022 | 9:12 pm EDT Update
Lakers interviewing Kenny Atkinson for head coaching position
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers have received permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job. Atkinson has already interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets’ job.
Magic Johnson: I will sorely miss my good friend Bob Lanier who passed away on Tuesday. Bob took an interest in my basketball career when I was at MSU & had a profound impact on me. He was always there as a sounding board &provided words of wisdom on, and off, the court. May he rest in peace!
May 11, 2022 | 8:00 pm EDT Update
Ohm Youngmisuk: Asked about why he said Jordan Poole was the one who triggered Ja Morant’s injury now that it has been diagnosed as a bone bruise, Taylor Jenkins said: “That is what our medical team and Ja said… I was stating what was in-house.”
Ohm Youngmisuk: Asked if he considers himself a long shot who won MVP, Jokic agreed while sitting in front of a horse and stable in the middle of the night: “If it’s not me, who is it. I’m coming from this city (Sombor)… from this stable basically.”