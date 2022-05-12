“We went to the football game together the first week…

1 hour ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
“We went to the football game together the first week of school,” said Kam McGusty, Young’s teammate and roommate at Oklahoma. “He comes to the game wearing a one-and-done jacket. I was thinking how hilarious it was that he was wearing that, but it just goes to show the confidence he has, because he wasn’t projected to be a one-and-done. He just brings that energy into the universe. He believed he was a one-and-done. It wasn’t anything serious with him wearing it, but it showed that he was someone who believed and trusted in his ability. It showed throughout the season.”

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 12, 2022 | 3:17 pm EDT Update

Luka Doncic on Devin Booker's 'The Luka Special' comment: I don't really care... It's all right

What’s the competitive dynamic in this series like between you, Chris Paul and Devin Booker? Luka Doncic: “It’s just, like I say, it’s playoffs. It’s always going to be like that, so it’s nothing new to me.” Did you see the clip of Booker after he got fouled and called his dramatics “The Luka Special”? Doncic: “Yeah.” What did you think of that? Doncic: “I don’t really care. It’s all right.”
1 hour ago via Callie Caplan, Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 12 more rumors
1 hour ago via Callie Caplan, Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

Uncategorized

,

When Trae Young arrived on campus at Oklahoma, he was a five-star point guard prospect who had nowhere near the hype he’d attract once his freshman season ended. Young wasn’t a projected top-five pick; he wasn’t even in the mix to be a first-round pick. Before he played a game for the Sooners, just days into his first semester, Young made a fashion statement. Wearing a jacket with the words “one and done” written on it, he let everyone know he believed all of the early mock drafts were wrong. He belonged on those lists.
1 hour ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, ,

“That would be a crazy experience,” McGusty said. “Just to know someone you lived with five years ago, built so many memories with, played with and someone you’ve known without the basketball … to not only play with him in college but to do it at the highest level would be nothing but a blessing and a cool experience. It would be something you tell your kids about and your kids’ kids about: ‘Yeah, we played at OU together and then we played for the Hawks together.’ How fun would that be? I feel like I can help this team a lot and help him too. It would be a cool experience.”
1 hour ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home