According to NBA sources, Knox, the Knicks’ 2018 lott…

3 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

May 12, 2022 | 11:19 pm EDT Update
May 12, 2022 | 10:56 pm EDT Update

James Harden on Philly: 'I'll be here'

Michael Scotto: James Harden on his $47 million player option: “I’ll be here. Whatever allows this team to continue grow, get better and do the things necessary to compete at the highest level.” Harden said the ball didn’t get to him. Asked if Doc Rivers called plays for him: “Next question.”
3 hours ago via MikeAScotto

James Harden has a $47.4 million player option heading into next season. If he exercises it, he would become eligible to extend with the Sixers for up to four years, $222.8 million starting on August 10, 2022. It was previously reported that he planned on exercising the option but it appears that he will decline it and enter free agency instead. If he does that, Harden will be eligible to re-sign with the Sixers for up to five years projected at $269.9 million. If he were to join a new team via free agency, he would be eligible for up to four years, $200.1 million.
3 hours ago via Yossi Gozlan @ HoopsHype

