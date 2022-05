In the midst of being busy with his post-retirement endeavors, we caught up with Dwyane to chat about a variety of things, one of which included, his perspective on where he ranks all-time amongst NBA shooting guards. “If I ever really cared about the praise of man, to get me through or make me feel good about my career, it never would’ve been what it was. History speaks for itself. I’m in history,” Wade says. “You can’t mention basketball without mentioning me, you can’t talk about being a champion without mentioning me. I did my part and I let my resume speak for itself.