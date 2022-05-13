The Nets had generally tread lightly around any Irving matters, so these remarks stood out. “I wonder how that’s going to sit with Kyrie,” a league exec said. “You never know with him. Remember, he was saying out loud how he was committed to re-signing with Boston before he changed his mind and went to Brooklyn with KD. “But even if he’s pissed about this, could he really do anything about it? It’d be hard to see him turning away from KD after he basically sold him on Brooklyn.”
“When Kyrie signed as a free agent, he basically said, ‘I’ll come and I’ll bring Kevin Durant,'” the source told Heavy.com. “And in return, the Nets agreed that he could have a say in the roster decisions. “It’s not uncommon at all for general managers to talk to their top players about possible trades and free agents. That’s just smart. You’re paying your guy big money, and you want him to be on board. Plus, your guy might have another view of a situation or a player that you haven’t considered. But with Kyrie, they talked this out beforehand. He wanted a situation like LeBron has — or like he thinks LeBron has.”
Durant said he aided in the recruitment of Goran Dragic when Dragic was bought out and released by San Antonio in February. “I’m not, ‘This is the list of guys,’ ” Durant said. “Sean [Marks, Nets general manager] will hit me, like, ‘Goran is interested, what you think?’ I [contacted] him. That’s always who I’ve been since I got here. I’ve never had control. I don’t want it. “I don’t want to know because I’m the ‘franchise player,’ it’s just the fact I want to know who my teammates are. It’s disrespectful for me to come and try to override what they do because of my status in the league. That’s not fair to them. Everybody has a career. I just want to know.”
Nets Daily: ICYMI, Tiago Splitter announced that he’s taking on additional duties: as assistant coach on Brazil’s national team. Other Nets assistants have coached internationally: Royal Ivey as head coach of South Sudan and Jordan Ott an assistant with Dominican Republic.
The Nets have brought two-time head coach Steve Clifford on as a consultant. But Clifford isn’t going to be an assistant, and he told The Post he’d be less of an adviser and more of an asset, used however the coaches or front office see fit. The role is still being clarified, but in essence, it’ll be whatever Steve Nash or GM Sean Marks needs.
“Steve and I have had a few discussions about the best way for it to be structured. But basically I’ll be working for Steve and maybe in some instances for Sean on any area that they view I could be helpful with,” Clifford said. “On any staff, staff chemistry is just like team chemistry. Steve’s the head coach, he’s already proven to be terrific at that; they have a veteran staff, a talented roster. Everybody that’s added — like myself, which will be obviously a smaller role — the one thing I’ve learned over the years is staff chemistry is determined by everybody on the staff taking direction from the head coach, and doing as good a job as you can in the areas you’re given to concentrate on. That’s what I’m going to do.”
“I wouldn’t see it as advisory as much as it’ll be more potentially a resource, someone who studies. … Maybe they play a game early in the year where Steve or Sean or somebody on the staff likes a defensive scheme that the other team is using, or something they’re doing out of one of their offensive sets that might be beneficial. Once the year gets going and everybody has their responsibilities, it’s hard to add work onto the group. So I’d see my role could be something like that.”
Brooklyn has tolerated Irving doing whatever he wants. In fact, the Nets leaned even further into star culture by trading for James Harden, who got his own special treatment with the Rockets. But just how far has Brooklyn gone? “Can’t Knock the Hustle” author Matt Sullivan on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,” produced by Mike Ryan: "A very high-ranking official with the Nets who had a lot to do with the money said basically, there’s a blank check as soon as these guys got here – whether that’s buying a girlfriend or a girlfriend on the side a house in California for a week, whether that’s just putting up money for the boys and the homeboys and equipment for random s***, they’re totally cool with that."
"Just renting a house on the team dime. These guys don’t pay for a lot of personal stuff themselves. And so, the financial team of the Nets would kind of come every week or so, they’d be like, “OK, we thought we had this under control. We’ve got to redo the budgets every week.” And they were like it was just a new thing every damn time." "There’s a lot of things that the Nets do that aren’t kosher. There’s a reason they have this kind of kremlin-esque wall around everything they do. During the middle of COVID, they were working out half the team – well, really, Kyrie, KD and their friends on the team – out in Kobe’s old gym in California. You weren’t allowed to do that during COVID." "They were running a secret camp the whole time, trying to get Kyrie and KD in shape."
Sean Marks was highly intrigued by the vacancy, according to sources, even telling people, “this job is mine.” As one person who knows Marks well put it, “His ego is the size of several small planets combined.”
In any job hire he's advising on, Mike Forde likes to break it down into three different components: “people, purpose and place.” Marks was intrigued by the idea of being able to attract top employees, while working in a big market. “He wouldn’t have left the Spurs if it wasn’t for New York,” a source said. Marks also wanted total control over all basketball decisions, with no interference from ownership.
The truth of the matter was the Nets — who spent an NBA-record $197 million on their roster in 2013-14, including $90 million in luxury taxes — had low-balled Marks. According to sources, their initial offer was for a little more than $1 million per season — or around the same salary he was making as RC Buford's No. 2 in San Antonio. After negotiations that spanned deep into the night, Brooklyn saved the deal basically by doubling Marks’ annual salary. The next day, Sean Marks was officially Brooklyn-bound. “It’s a testament to Mikhail and Dmitry (Razumov),” Mike Forde said.
Eagle asked Marks about how this off-season he hadn’t made that many big moves, that the turnover between last season and this was the smallest of his soon-to-be five-year tenure. Marks used the opportunity to, once again, praise his veterans. “We’ve stayed the course, been patient.,” Marks told Eagle. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to draft well and keep some of these guys and extend them and keep them here and watch them develop. I think that’s a big part of hopefully what will lead to the success for the Nets is watching these guys who have been here — Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen — the list goes on — that have come up through the ranks.
Beyond the practice floor, yet another Suns alumnus from that period — Nets General Manager Sean Marks — has given Stoudemire the latitude to sit in on management meetings to get a taste of front-office planning, scouting and recruiting strategies and integrating analytics with traditional coaching. “He has complete access,” Nash said. “We’re pushing him to be as involved as he wants.” “I get to learn from all departments,” Stoudemire said, “to see where I want my career to go.”
Nets Daily: Nets have hired Jackie Wilson II as director of diversity and inclusion. Former sports agent, entrepreneur and litigator. bseglobal.net/bse/jackie-wil…
David Levy, the longtime television executive, was rolled out by the Nets as an important addition to their revamped organization in September. But by November, the team announced a “mutual parting of ways.” So what happened? According to multiple sources, Levy had written into his contract that he’d have influence over basketball operations. But that didn’t sit well with members of the Nets’ staff, and the pushback meant Levy was essentially bought out.
Alex Schiffer: On a conference call, Nets GM Sean Marks said the four players that tested positive for Covid-19 are now symptom-free. That includes team staff and the entire traveling party.
NETS.COM: As the longest-tenured Net along with Caris LeVert, coming in at the start of Kenny’s tenure, is there meaning or responsibility in that, in terms of maintaining that culture? Joe Harris: There’s a lot of players that come and go. That’s just the norm within an NBA roster, but what Kenny and Sean have done in terms of the coaches, everybody that works within the organization, they’re all plugged into the culture as well. So even though players come and go, trainers come and go, everybody that is brought in, there’s still sort of the same mold and there are still enough pieces left around from the very beginning where that stuff is so solid, the foundation is so solid that people seamlessly adjust when they come in.
Joe Harris: I think you’ve seen it year after year where we’ve brought in D’Lo, Ed Davis, DeMarre Carroll, Allen Crabbe, players that weren’t here from the very beginning but they were able to seamlessly adapt, buy in to what was going on and then you see it again now with Kyrie and Kevin, DeAndre, Wilson, Garrett. It takes a little bit of time obviously, but it is sort of a seamless transition. I think at the end of the day it’s because Kenny and Sean, they don’t take chances on guys that might have questionable character. It’s always, all right, this guy, they’ll fit, they’ll buy in, and you see that year in and year out since you’ve been here.
Nets owner Joe Tsai spoke with Bloomberg Businessweek, and essentially said that he and Levy, the former president of Turner Broadcasting, had different expectations for the job. Tsai, who closed his record purchase of the Nets in September, also made Levy the president of J Tsai Sports. Through the holding company for his sports portfolio, Tsai owns not only the Nets, but the WNBA’s New York Liberty, a lacrosse team in San Diego, and stakes in MLS side LAFC and in the Premier Lacrosse League. “He was already looking ahead at how to grow the J Tsai sports portfolio, but we also needed someone to do the nuts and bolts,” Tsai told Bloomberg Businessweek. “Maybe he thought that he wanted to do something that’s bigger and he could just bring in other people to do it, and I’m of a view that before you outsource something you should do it yourself.”
Tsai wooed Levy, a 33-year veteran of Turner Sports, with a heavy portfolio. He was named CEO of the Nets, Barclays and J Tsai Sports, Tsai’s holding company that also controls the New York Liberty and his other sports investments in lacrosse, soccer and esports. Levy was also named an “alternate governor” of the Nets and a “venture partner” in Tsai’s family investment vehicle. Still, one team insider told NetsDaily that Levy was surprised to be managing something as small as the Nets after running Turner Media. And in fact, Levy told Bloomberg last month, “It wasn’t the job I signed up for and we agreed to part ways.” Both Tsai and Levy told Boudway they remain friends.
David Levy is resigning as chief executive officer of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, abruptly walking away from the fast-growing sports operation owned by Alibaba Group billionaire Joe Tsai. Levy, a 33-year veteran of Turner Broadcasting, was named to the CEO job less than two months ago. Oliver Weisberg, head of J Tsai Sports, will now take over as interim Nets chief.
Malika Andrews: The Nets and CEO David Levy have “mutually parted ways” the team said. Levy had been with Brooklyn for less than two months. Oliver Weisberg, CEO of J Tsai Sports and NBA Alternate Governor of the Nets, has been named interim CEO.
Stefan Bondy: Former Turner exec David Levy announced as CEO of the Nets. Interestingly, he will also serve as President of J Tsai Sports, the sports investment and holding vehicle controlled by Tsai.
The Brooklyn Nets are hiring former Turner executive David Levy as Chief Executive Officer, league sources tell ESPN. Levy worked closely with the NBA in his capacity overseeing Turner Sports' television sports coverage and holds a strong relationship with commissioner Adam Silver.
Stefan Bondy: The Nets name rising star Matt Riccardi as the team's director of scouting and the GM of their G-League team in Long Island. One of the hardest workers I've been around.
Brian Lewis: David Levy being a top candidate to replace Brett Yormark as #Nets CEO shouldn't be surprising. The former Turner Broadcasting president has been on the BSE Advisory Board since its formation by Yormark over three years ago. There's familiarity and corporate knowledge there. #NBA
Adrian Wojnarowski: Former Turner Sports executive David Levy has emerged as a serious candidate to replace Brett Yormark as CEO of the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell ESPN.
Brett Yormark, the top executive behind the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center arena, is stepping down ahead of an impending ownership change at the basketball team, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Yormark will announce on Friday morning that he’s resigning as chief executive officer of BSE Global, the Nets’ parent company, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the decision hasn’t been made public yet. His departure comes as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai prepares to assume control of the Nets and Barclays Center from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov.
It makes sense that Yormark would exit along with Prokhorov, whose net worth is $10.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Prokhorov entrusted much of his global sports operation to the executive. Tsai, whose net worth is $10.3 billion, is nearing completion of a deal to buy the 51% of the Nets he didn’t own. He previously bought 49% at a valuation of $2.3 billion, which is a record for a U.S. pro-sports franchise. He had until 2021 to exercise the option to take control of the club, whose already improved fortunes were buoyed this offseason with the acquisition of star free agents Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
"I think from our standpoint is we stand true to who we have been for three years," Nets general manager Sean Marks said Tuesday during a news conference at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center addressing the team's summer business. "Competing and playing hard and playing unselfish basketball. The product on the court speaks for itself. "Guys, [coach Kenny Atkinson has] mentioned, they want to play here. They want to play in that system. The expectations, obviously they're growing. It comes with a deeper team. The more talent you acquire, we all know that we're all-in on that, not only from the two of us but the organization as a whole."
Tsai agreed to buy 49 percent of the team in April 2018 at a record valuation of $2.35 billion. In order for Prokhorov to get the full amount, he needs Tsai to agree to acquire the rest of the team in 2021. That’s precisely when a fully recovered Durant is expected to come back to the court and become a major draw for both fans and sponsors. In the meantime, the mere hype around Durant and Irving, who is coming off two seasons with the Boston Celtics, should help the Brooklyn team generate an extra $29 million to $43.5 million through increased ticket sales, corporate sponsorships and merchandising deals, the inside source told The Post.
“Prices will go up and they will sell out,” University of Michigan Sports Management professor Mark Rosentraub said of Durant’s comeback. “No one in the NBA drives attendance like Kevin Durant.” “This is exactly the blueprint they pitched,” the insider said of Prokhorov’s two-part sale to Tsai. Prokhorov’s bankers had promised Tsai a new management team that would develop a core of young players and sign a big free agent, sources said. Tsai has already indicated he would exercise his right and buy the rest of the team. Durant will help seal the deal, sources said.
If Tsai agrees to fork over the full $2.35 billion for the team, he will then have another revenue generator to look forward to — the arena’s naming rights, which are set to reopen in 2022. The current sponsor, Barclays, is not likely to pony up to keep its name on the arena as it’s no longer building a commercial banking presence in the US, sources said. That means the stadium is free to woo other deep-pocketed corporations eager to tie their brand to the up-and-coming NBA team for big bucks.
So far the Nets have added Jeff Peterson and Andy Birdsong as assistant general managers and have several other positions to fill. Brooklyn Nets assistant coach: Fleming, who worked primarily with Rodions Kurucs, left to join the Chicago Bulls as their lead assistant coach. Currently, there are four coaches who could move to the front of the bench alongside Kenny Atkinson, Jacque Vaughn and Bret Brielmaier. 1. Adam Harrington: Assistant coach / director of player development. Since the beginning of the Marks and Atkinson era, development has been an emphasis for the organization, which Harrington embodies.
Nets Daily: Nets have had two assistant GM's a couple of times in the past, under both Rod Thorn (Bobby Marks and Ed Stefanski) and Billy King (Bobby Marks and Frank Zanin.) What makes Peterson and Birdsong different is that they are both so young. 30 years old.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Spurs executive Andy Birdsong has agreed to become an assistant GM with Nets, league source tells ESPN.
Chris Vivlamore: Statement from Travis Schlenk on Peterson: “Jeff grew into a key member of our basketball operations team over his seven years in Atlanta and we are appreciative of all of his work during his time here. We wish him and his wife Lauren the best moving forward.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff and his wife, Lauren, to Brooklyn,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “Jeff is an innovative basketball executive who shares our strategic team building vision and will fit seamlessly within our culture. His extensive scouting and front office experience will be tremendous assets to our group as we continue to move forward.”
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have no immediate plans to replace Jeff Peterson's position with him leaving to take the same position as the Nets' assistant GM.
Shams Charnia: New Orleans has agreed on deal with Brooklyn assistant general manager Trajan Langdon to make him the new GM working alongside David Griffin, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium .
Fred Katz: The Wizards, for those interested, never hit up Langdon for their open job, which I always found interesting considering the search firm consultant they’re using is the same one New Orleans did.
The developmental culture replacement Sean Marks instilled has seen the Nets make the playoffs and made it easier for co-owners on different timelines to stay on the same page. “The thing that brings everything together is — credit to Mikhail — their organization brought in Sean Marks, and Sean Marks brought in Kenny Atkinson. Those are incredibly far-sighted decisions,” Tsai said. “They learned from their experience first coming into the Nets how hard it is to build a good team.”
While Marks vowed to be active and aggressive in his messages to Nets fans, he was asked earlier in the day if he felt pressure to get a star? “I think that’s the challenge,” Marks replied. “I’m not sure there’s pressure to act frivolously or out of the norm. I think this is something that if the right player is available, obviously like any other team, we’ll target those guys. We’ll see how this builds out. It’s not about fast forwarding or skipping steps. There are a lot of people that played major roles in getting the team to where it is now, the team, the organization, the identity to where it is having us even have these conversations. That’s exciting.”
Brian Lewis: Dudley re: #Nets edge: "You can live in the city, live in Brooklyn, the practice facility is right here. It’s a Top 3 best practice facility. So yes, the word is out. People know about it. People know how good Kenny & Sean Marks are and what they’ve done to develop this culture."
“What Brooklyn has done without lottery picks has exposed teams like the Knicks, Lakers, Suns and Kings, who have consistently been in the lottery but failed to make the playoffs,” former Nets executive Bobby Marks said. “If I’m an owner, I’m asking, ‘Why can’t we replicate what the Nets are doing?’” “The definition of sport is to compete,” one executive for an Eastern Conference team texted. “Thus, Brooklyn’s approach is the ONLY way to approach a rebuild. The 76ers are a historical franchise that was gutted for future picks. Some may argue the approach was creative or out of the box thinking. However, the actual pick selections were not accurate when it comes to talent evaluation bypassing players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis.”
This season marked back-to-back seasons of 50 or more wins for the 76ers for the first time since 1985 and 1986. Now the expectations have heightened, according to McConnell. “We have expectations where if we lose in the first or second round it’s looked at as a disappointment,” he said prior to Game 4. “Isn’t that the greatest thing about the NBA?” Atkinson said of the differing rebuilding methods. “They did it one way, and we kind of did it the other. They’ve had great success and great players. We just did it a different way. That’s the beauty of the NBA. There’s a lot of different ways to skin a cat. We took our particular situation and took another approach, and here we are playing against each other. It’s great.”
Other top candidates include Brooklyn's Sean Marks, whose roster upgrades without the use of high draft picks got the team back in the playoffs; Houston's Daryl Morey, last season's winner who retrofit his roster on the fly during this season; and Denver's Tim Connelly, whose team moved from outside the playoffs to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Long Island Nets General Manager Trajan Langdon has been named the 2018-19 NBA G League Basketball Executive of the Year, as selected by his fellow NBA G League basketball executives. In his third season as general manager of the Brooklyn Nets’ NBA G League affiliate, Langdon oversaw a team that tied for the NBA G League’s best record (34-16), secured the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference and earned the franchise’s first postseason berth.
The fact that they’ve found a way to stay in lock-step, and not let their disparate timelines disrupt the organization — or Nets GM Sean Marks’ carefully crafted plans — is noteworthy. Marks claims the key is communication, presumably not the easiest thing with two billionaires — one based in Moscow and the other in Hong Kong. “That’s probably one of the greatest things about [them], and a credit to Mikhail and Joe. I haven’t noticed a differing of opinions. Both collaborate,” Marks told The Post. “I collaborate with them a lot. There’s no surprises. Just like within my group. I don’t like to hear surprises, they don’t like to hear surprises either.
With the clock ticking on Prokhorov’s majority ownership, there could have been temptation for him to prod Marks to cut corners, like Billy King’s Boston deal. Or conversely for Tsai — still the executive vice chairman of the Alibaba Group — to balk at paying the luxury tax or any big free agent (such as Kawhi Leonard, Kristaps Porzingis) that would cost him dearly years before his majority ownership. But so far that hasn’t happened, both billionaires working in accord. “The ultimate goal for everybody is to win the whole thing,” Marks said. “So however you get there and whenever you get there, and whatever route you take, they’ve got to understand “Hey, this is in the cards.” If you look at what Mikhail’s done in the past, he’s not afraid to step up.
After that, Marks knows things will be fluid as the Nets approach the summer with a significant amount of cap space and several players who will be restricted or unrestricted free agents. The Nets are in the process of a significant leap from the 20 wins from Marks and Atkinson's first season. The next step will be determined by the moves that are made after the close of the season. "The players have decisions to make, we have decisions to make," said Marks. "So, it’s going to be an interesting three months, but I give our players a heck of a lot of credit for how they’ve handled over half of the season. It’s really been led by them. They took the reins of this thing and they’ve been pushing and believing. I think you guys have commented on the camaraderie they’ve shown on the bench. It’s been terrific. Again, it’s contagious. When guys have a belief – and it hasn’t come from Kenny or I or anybody else having to sit down with them and say this is the trajectory of the team – it’s been led by the players."
"We're headed in the right direction," said Marks. "I'll copy Kenny (Atkinson) here where he says, 'we've got a long way to go. We're still grinding. We haven't achieved anything yet.' And I think that's the mentality we're all going to continue to have. Our players have that, the staff has that. Our guys have a chip on their shoulders. I think people enjoy maybe proving people wrong. I like the trajectory. Obviously we all do. But I think we're humble and we realize that these things change pretty quickly and we've got to stay focused and driven."
Spencer Dinwiddie, who just signed a $34 million extension, is also having a career year as is Joe Harris, who is sixth in the league in 3-point shooting. Allen has been one of the league's best centers on defense. And this rebound is coming without arguably the team's best player, Caris LeVert, who is recovering from a frightening foot injury a month ago. Suddenly they're two games out of sixth in the East and sources report they are hinting in talks with teams they could be a buyer at the trade deadline. That's not something that has been heard in years.
What will the Brooklyn Nets look like in 2019-20? I’m starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel but is it just going to a short spurt of sunlight like years past? Or have we learned our lessons? Sam Amick: @Joseph M. I love what I consistently hear about the Sean Marks front office and the Atkinson approach on the bench, and those are two enormous components to have going in the right direction. They're in a great market with a high level of player interest, in a new building, so they'll get there.
Dinwiddie will become eligible for a contract extension Dec. 8, three years after he signed his current deal. But unlike Russell – who could theoretically sign an extension for a max salary – Dinwiddie’s extension is capped at about $47 million over four years. Though it’s possible he could draw more in unrestricted free agency next summer, Dinwiddie – who has only once and only barely exceeded a minimum salary in his career – sounds open to locking in sooner. Not that he expects an offer. “If Sean Marks calls to give me a contract extension, I’ll take it,” Dinwiddie said. “But until he does, I’m looking forward to being a free agent.”
Khalid Green, who became a Nets scout a decade ago after coaching high school ball in Brooklyn, went on a podcast Friday and argued that “intrinsic bias” remains a big part of talent evaluation in the NBA and agreed that some decisions are tinged by “white supremacy.” Speaking on “Bill Rhoden on Sports,” Green added that the talent level among “Caucasian” basketball players in the United States has “dropped” and that certain whites in NBA franchises are “almost feasting on Europe as their savior,” describing Europe as the whites’ “motherland.” Green did not suggest any bias on the part of the current Nets front office, but talked about instances earlier in his career.
Green’s most controversial comments came when discussing what he and Rhoden called NBA teams’ “Great White Hope” mentality. “Here in America, the Caucasian that plays the game. it’s dropped, Their talent level has dropped,” Green told Rhoden. “So they’re almost feasting on Europe now as their savior. They have to go back to their motherland for their savior.” He cited a meeting he had as a scout prior to the 2011 NBA Draft when apparently discussing Jimmer Fredette, the Brigham Young star from Glens Falls, New York. “I never got caught up in that hype,” he said of Fredette, who was taken at No. 10. “I had a conversation,” Green started. “One of the scouts at the time said, ‘Well, If he was a black guy you would like him.’ This was in a meeting! I was kind of new at the time and I was like ‘No, I wouldn’t have liked him ... He’s still slow. He’s not going to be able to get his shot off and he wasn’t athletic.’ And I knew what it was. I know It was a Great White Hope type operation.” “That’s where the intrinsic bias comes in,” he continued. “Because a lot of times people want that guy to succeed to make a statement on behalf of the whole race.”
A team representative tells NetsDaily that Green “has not been part of the team’s scouting department” for the better part of a year and is not employed by the team. He may still have a role in community relations, the rep admitted. On the podcast, hosted by former New York Times sports writer Bill Rhoden, both Rhoden and Green identify Green as a “national scout” for the Nets and Green’s LinkedIn account also identifies him as currently a “talent scout” for the team. The Nets do not normally provide scouts or even assistant coaches for media interviews.
However, he does suggest that Luka Doncic, drafted this June, is part of the same “Great White Hope” mentality, arguing that the 6’8” Slovenian guard does not possess either “athleticism” or “craftiness.” Green admitted that part of the disagreement about Doncic and other Europeans may simply be a difference among teams’ domestic and international scouting staffs. “It’s definitely like that in the NBA. And I’ve heard it from other NBA franchises where there are sometimes a split between European scouts and the scouts here in America and guys are intrinsically pushing for their guys and that’s a reality,” he added.
Although Atkinson said tanking might be something “upper, upper management” probably discusses, it’s not something he and Sean Marks talk about. “We’ve never talked about tanking, Sean and I,’’ Atkinson said. “I’m just going to be honest: Internally, we don’t use the word. We don’t talk about it. “We talk about internal improvement, we talk about player development, we talk about culture. Tanking is not a word we use. It’s just not in our [vocabulary]. I don’t think the fans in New York want to see that.
Nets Daily: An overlooked quote from Sean Marks conference call with season ticket holders Wednesday was about how "eye popping" HSS can be when people first see it. Marks said ownership has pumped millions into the facility since it opened two years ago, It cost $52 million to build.
With the Brooklyn Nets signing Ed Davis and acquiring Kenneth Faried in a trade, and with Sean Marks giving the impression Tuesday that they’re closing in on their final 2018-19 roster, the short-lived Jahlil Okafor era in Brooklyn looks dead. “I won’t comment on Jahlil, because he’s not here right now,” Marks said bluntly. “But again, I will always bet on our coaching staff. Our coaching staff have done a heck of a job, our performance team, in terms of how they develop guys.” Marks then noted the need for a “floor spacer,” which Okafor is not. Hours later, of course, the Nets signed Treveon Graham, who is a floor space and despite his size, can play the 4.
With the Nets finally holding their own pick for the first time since 2013, many fans are wondering if they could — or even should — tank the upcoming season. General manager Sean Marks has insisted they won’t — both for the sake of building a winning culture today, and for luring free agents tomorrow. “That’s certainly one aspect of it. We want to show we’re competing on a nightly basis. Kenny [Atkinson] and his staff are well aware of the expectations, myself included,” Marks said. “But at the end of the day, we’re not going to try and skip any steps in order to maybe fast-forward the wins and losses and then take away our flexibility in the future.”
The recent free-agent addition of Shabazz Napier backs up Marks’ consistent assertion the Nets won’t tank like the 76ers. The past two seasons were ruined by point-guard injuries, and the Nets just gave the Connecticut product a two-year, $3.5 million deal to shore up that Achilles’ heel. “We never use that phrase [tanking],” Marks told The Post. “We’re trying to compete, and trying to go out there and show that ‘Look, we are making strides in the right direction.’ [Napier is] a guy that can do that. If we lose another PG and we’re short a PG, that all takes a back step, right?”
Sean Marks also couldn’t answer specific questions regarding the Dwight Howard trade and proposed buyout, but intimated the Nets will be active come July 1 when free agency opens. “As always, everyone has a lot of things on their plate or on the table, whether they act on them or not,” Marks said when asked if he wanted to preserve assets, not jeopardize another potential deal in the coming days. "And for us, there are some things out there, whether it’s pending. We’ll just have to wait and see in July, whether it’s how we use our cap space and how we move forward with that. We have flexibility in the future, which is important.”
As for Musa, Marks had high praise for him but admitted there is work to be done. ”Everyone’s talked about the offensive skill set that he has,” Marks said. “He’s been playing at a very, very high level in Europe for a long time, and his story is pretty intriguing, where a young kid leaves home at 11 years old by himself, and next thing you know he’s grinded his way and made a name for himself over there.“
Atkinson also gave an assessment of their second-round pick, Rodions Kurucs. ”Kurucs is almost like a Mike Dunleavy type,” Atkinson added. ”He’s a perimeter player that can shoot it. He can put it on the floor a little bit. He can definitely play some four, but also slide to the 3 too.”
Specifically, Marks talked to ESPN 101.3 in Boston Monday about how the Nets did have a long-term plan in place that included a bid for Kevin Durant! He also offers a less-than- veiled criticism of Mikhail Prokhorov for not wanting to pay “substantial” luxury taxes after the 2013-14 season. Marks laid out the Nets thinking as they worked on the deal, noting Brooklyn was in a “win-now” mode and Boston wasn’t. It was Marks, then assistant GM to Billy King, and Mike Zarren, Danny Ainge’s No. 2, who handled the nuts and bolts of the deal. “I thought that when we did the deal, I thought we would have a championship level team in 13-14, would be a playoff team in 14-15 and then, when the cap spike came in 2016, we’d in a good position to get a Kevin Durant or one of these marquee free agents just based on past success and we were all wrong,” offered Marks. “We misjudged the trade big time.”
“I didn’t think we’d have a one-year window to try to win a championship,” Marks told “The Huddle.” “And I guess when you don’t want to pay the luxury tax substantially, that can alter your plans as to what your roster is. If you change the course of direction as to how you do business, this is probably what the results were. We all paid the price dearly.” And Marks, like Dmitry Razumov, Prokhorov’s No. 2, said he wishes the Nets hadn’t agreed to swap picks in 2017. “I’ve said all along that my biggest regret is the pick swap that got Boston Jayson Tatum because I don’t think that had to be included in the deal and eventually, it was,” he added without explanation.
Marc Berman: Nets announce Pablo Prigioni to coaching staff. Spent a week with them this season. Knicks had interest but have no head coach to pull trigger.
Anthony Puccio: Along with Prigioni, the Nets will add Tiago Splitter to the position of pro scout, with added duties related to player on-court development. #Nets
Nets Daily: So Trajan Langdon will be watching Luka Doncic tomorrow. Don't get excited. Nets scout all the top players no matter where they are projected. Why? Because they want as complete a record if a year or two down the line, a top pick gets offered in a trade.
That 2014-15 season was actually Kenny Atkinson’s third year as an assistant in Atlanta, having been hired by Larry Drew a year before Budenholzer took over. But with Atkinson having just completed his second year as the head coach in Brooklyn – the second full season for a fully revamped basketball operations staff under GM Sean Marks – the year two effect is clearly in evidence. “When I look back and I look at the job Kenny has done, I say look at our players that have improved over the course of the last two years,” said Marks. “If you want to call some of them diamonds in the rough or so forth, but I don’t think we can argue with what Kenny and the staff have done in terms of developing talent.”
76ers coach Brett Brown, who went 75-253 (.229) in the four previous seasons combined, understands what Kenny Atkinson is going through as the coach of a team in the midst of a long-term rebuilding phase. “What I see is that he’s [Kenny Atkinson] really good at what they’re doing,” Brown said. “We went overboard with development, we went overboard with relationships, tried to hold the locker room together. Make them feel they had worth and help them. You blink, and five years later we’re in a pretty good spot. We’ve got a young foundation and we like the direction we’re pointing. From afar looking across the fence at this team – and Sean Marks is a very close friend of mine – they get Jeremy [Lin] healthy and the style of play, I can see they’re heading in the right direction. We’ve got respect for them.”
At the beginning of the 2016-17 season, Sean Marks made what looks to be the best move of his tenure so far when he signed guard Spencer Dinwiddie out of the D-League. “Spencer Dinwiddie could be the most improved player in the league,” a Southwest Division executive said. “I think Oladipo will win the award, but Dinwiddie basically got cut by two teams, went to the D-League and turned into a legitimate starter. I think that’s a credit to their player development and their culture.”
Now, almost exactly two years since current GM Sean Marks was given the league’s version of “Mission Impossible,” Brooklyn’s rebuilding process is further along than anticipated, albeit still a long way from finished. “Under the circumstances, Marks has been good,” a Northwest Division executive told The Athletic. “The cupboard was empty there.” A fellow Central Division executive concurred. “They play hard every night, have a style they are committed to playing, and there is more hope than despair there now.”
Spencer Dinwiddie, who spoke to Roberts about a number of issues, including the Nets inability to get calls late, said he noticed the Nets commitment as soon as he arrived 13 months ago. “Honestly, my very first impression of Brooklyn was the culture of development. I thought they were very invested in the guys they chose to be a part of that.”
Mark Bartlestein, Carroll’s agent, is confident Nets general manager Sean Marks and Atkinson aren’t looking to move his client. “I’m sure there’s a lot of teams interested in DeMarre,” Bartlestein said. “He affects the game in a lot of different ways, and a lot of people would love to have him. But I know Sean Marks and Kenny value him big-time. I know for sure they’re not trying to trade him. There’s always conversations around the league and anything can happen, but I know the Brooklyn Nets put a great value on DeMarre . . . I want to make sure people realize that.”
“The biggest thing that Infor has done for us is making us more efficient,” says Marks as the video cuts to a shot of Trevor Booker looking at an iPad showing a replay of game action. “Our players when they're using their app and they're seeing their performance stats, their game stats, how those things marry, we're educating them. Infor has done a really nice job there.” Phillips, CEO of Infor, said of “engaging” with the Nets, “Data science is invading every industry and we thought this was a cool opportunity to help a local team ... trying to make them a better team.”
Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment announced Thursday that they will be moving corporate offices, including the Nets business operations, to Industry City next year. They will lease —and renovate— the floor directly below the HSS Training Center.. Business operations have been headquartered at Metro Tech, Bruce Ratner’s office complex in the borough. The lease at Metro Tech was up ... and consolidating office space has been an organization goal since the Nets chose the Industry City site on 39th Street just off Upper New York Bay.
There’s no official sale book bouncing around yet when it comes to the Brooklyn Nets, but already the investment bank Allen & Co. has received several expressions of interest, The Post has learned. The basketball team owned by billionaire Russian Mikhail Prokhorov hoped to fetch around $2 billion, but we hear one interested party has been trying to box out others in the sale process.
