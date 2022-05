After that, Marks knows things will be fluid as the Nets approach the summer with a significant amount of cap space and several players who will be restricted or unrestricted free agents. The Nets are in the process of a significant leap from the 20 wins from Marks and Atkinson's first season. The next step will be determined by the moves that are made after the close of the season. "The players have decisions to make, we have decisions to make," said Marks. "So, it’s going to be an interesting three months, but I give our players a heck of a lot of credit for how they’ve handled over half of the season. It’s really been led by them. They took the reins of this thing and they’ve been pushing and believing. I think you guys have commented on the camaraderie they’ve shown on the bench. It’s been terrific. Again, it’s contagious. When guys have a belief – and it hasn’t come from Kenny or I or anybody else having to sit down with them and say this is the trajectory of the team – it’s been led by the players."