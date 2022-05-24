At this juncture, Bradley Beal and Donovan Mitchell are both expected to remain committed to Washington and Utah, respectively, this summer. But if any trade request did arrive, the Hawks could create as strong an offer as any suitor.
James, Davis and Dudley checked on Bradley Beal, gauging the All-Star guard’s desire about a trade. They knew the Lakers didn’t have the assets for Damian Lillard. They wondered about another run at All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry after the team failed to trade for him at the deadline in the winter.
However, the Heat are seen as a legitimate suitor for Beal should he elect to seek a new home, multiple sources said. The Heat have a veteran, championship-ready core in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and P.J. Tucker, as well as talented young players in Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin. Miami would need to complete a sign-and-trade to acquire Beal. Overall, teams will continue to keep an eye on the Heat as a legitimate threat to add talent in the years to come.
The 76ers did their due diligence with the Wizards on Beal throughout the season, but many across the NBA say it was much more than that. Multiple sources said the 76ers worked during the season on a potential trade. Beal faced a decision on whether to force a trade out of Washington and Philadelphia had prominent interest at the deadline if he was cleared to play from his wrist injury. The 76ers’ package would have been centered around Simmons and draft picks, sources said. Several teams beyond Philadelphia would have engaged should the Wizards have opened conversations, but that never happened. Beal ultimately did not request a trade, and underwent season-ending wrist surgery on Feb. 10, the day of the deadline.
Beal said he’s leaning toward re-signing with Washington. But former NBA player Andrew Bogut says otherwise. Bogut on his “Rogue Bogues” podcast: I’ve heard a pretty big rumor … from some people that are pretty close to the situation in the NBA: Big three to Philly. Brad Beal is trying to get to Philadelphia in the offseason to team up with Harden and Embiid. Philly’s desperate, obviously, to try to get off Harris, anyway. They have been for a while. And I think they’re even more desperate now to free up that cap space somehow. It will most likely have to be a sign-and-trade with Philly. But don’t be surprised if a big three forms in Philly. That’s the word on the street.
Bill Simmons: Embiid really wanted Bradley Beal and was pushing really hard for it and was talking to him all the time and was pushing, pushing, pushing. Part of the reason the trade stuff took so long was because there was a Sixer side that wanted Harden and obviously Daryl (Morey) because Harden is his guy, but Embiid really wanted Beal because he felt like he was a better fit and was pushing, pushing pushing... then Beal gets hurt. Embiid is still pushing: 'No, Beal, Beal'. He's still working on him. And then Beal's like, 'I'm out' and he's getting surgery. And then that's how we end up with the Harden situation.
With Bradley Beal electing for surgery this week, every player on the Wizards’ roster not named Kyle Kuzma is available, three different sources said this week. That doesn’t mean it’s a fire sale — the Wizards definitely want return value — but they are not keeping anyone besides Beal and Kuzma away from talks.
The team’s nosedive since its hot start has frustrated Beal, leaving him less sanguine about just taking the big bag next summer and staying in Washington. For the first time in a long time, sources close to Beal indicate he’s not rejecting out of hand the notion of trade elsewhere — even though his preference is to remain with the Wizards. Neither Beal nor his representatives, though, have officially asked for him to be moved with a week left before the deadline.
Sources have heard no indications the Wizards are seriously considering trading Beal. But there is less unanimity among league sources about what Beal wants to do. Multiple league sources have indicated Beal remains conflicted. His desire to stay for his entire career with the franchise that took him third overall in 2012 remains genuine. But Beal also remains uncertain about whether the Wizards can surround him with difference-making talent that will make them a regular playoff contender. His contention in a recent interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller that another Play-In Tournament appearance would be a step back for him spoke volumes.
Fred Katz: From people I've talked to, I'm not as confident now that (Bradley Beal) is definitely going to come back. I wouldn't be sitting here betting my life on the fact that Bradley Beal is on the Wizards next season, either because a trade comes or a sign and trade comes or whatever else, even though I'm still making them the favorites
I can't find a team out there these days that believes Morey is bluffing about keeping Simmons past the deadline to A) first make what sounds to outsiders as a rather hopeless attempt to convince Simmons to rejoin the team for a playoff drive and B) more importantly retain Simmons to offer him as the centerpiece of offseason trade pitches for the likes of Portland's Damian Lillard, Washington's Bradley Beal, Boston's Jaylen Brown and, of course, Brooklyn's James Harden
I haven't heard anything regarding Beal as far as putting feelers out kind of testing the waters with him. I just think what I've heard is that, you know, basically everyone's available in Washington if there's something that can upgrade this roster
But will the recent downturn prompt Beal to question whether he wants to remain? “I have a lot of conversations with Tommy,” Beal said Tuesday night. “We’re very transparent with what we want to do and what my future looks like. And yeah, the (trade) deadline is coming up, and I’m very well aware of how we’re playing and how other teams are playing and what my interests are. Granted, I’m giving this organization an opportunity to prove that and show that, and obviously I’m a big factor in that, too, in producing and playing well and performing. But I want to win, and we all know that. It’s just a matter of us doing it. We’ve got the pieces, we have the assets, we’ve got the depth — everything that we bragged about at the beginning of the year. Now let’s put it together and make it work. Speculations are going to be what they are. I can’t control that. But I know what comes out of my mouth, and I know where my heart is, and everyone will know.”
Instead of giving up on the team, Beal wants to try his luck and give it a shot in D.C. before deciding he's done with the team and starts looking for a new challenge in the league. Talking with Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod, Beal explained why he decided to stick around and give it another chance with the Wizards. "Honestly, realizing that a franchise is willing to build around you. It's not always like that everywhere. Like, if I go somewhere else, they're just not going to build around you. They'll build around what they have. There's nothing absolutely nothing wrong with that, but if I have the chance to create my own legacy and make it work here with the team that drafted me, then why not give it a shot? It it works, it works, If it doesn't, I can say 'at least I tried.' That's just who I am, that's my blessing and curse, my loyalty. We're transitioning, we're going in the right direction, but we still have a lot of improvements to make."
Two sources told Action Network that Bradley Beal’s interest in being relocated has cooled even further. There was some thought that if the Wizards’ season went sideways he might ask out, but the Wizards have stabilized after a hot start and big downturn. There’s a belief that Beal is focused on maximizing his next contract which is easiest in Washington.
Beal has made it clear he doesn't plan to sign an extension and likely will skip his player option. That would make some teams nervous, but to this point there has been no real discussion of Beal on the trade market, league executives said.
Brian Windhorst: So here's the question that executives are starting to ask themselves... Are the Wizards in a position where they want to give Bradley Beal a five-year, $200 million contract?
More than four weeks are left in this trade season for the Sixers to amend that stance, but the vibe they continue to emit — no matter how loudly outsiders push back — is that they believe waiting can indeed enhance their chances of acquiring a Damian Lillard or a Bradley Beal for Simmons. As it stands.
Marc Stein on Bradley Beal: I have never heard a credible, really plugged-in suggestion that says, 'Yes, he's trying to get to Boston.' Now I think people certainly believe that because obviously he has the whole St. Louis friendship with with Tatum.
Bradley Beal: “Obviously, my full commitment is to the team. I want it to work. I’ve contributed to being here. I’ve committed to being here twice. Now, I want to see that commitment to me, as well, that we can create a winning team here, a winning environment here. And granted, I’m a part of that, so I gotta make sure that I’m stepping up and doing my thing, too, just as well.”
But the Wizards were still under tremendous pressure as this season approached and rival teams had Beal circled as a potential trade acquisition. When they listed goals for the team before the most recent NBA draft, Sheppard and the Wizards’ front office decided they had to prioritize depth. They wanted to get better by getting deeper. It just wasn’t clear how they could do it. “You start doing the internal inventory, and nothing really came up,” Sheppard said. “But you keep making calls.” One of those calls they kept making was to the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook never requested a trade, Sheppard said, but he made it known that he would love the opportunity to play for his hometown team. “The answer is always no if you don’t ask,” Sheppard said.
Abby Chin: Just reported @NBCSBoston — Here’s what Jayson Tatum told me this morning when I asked him about Bradley Beal: Do you even broach the subject of recruiting when you talk to Bradley Beal? Jayson Tatum: Yeah. We've talked about it plenty of times. I think, moreso, just thinking about how cool it would be to play with him. Just how we grew up and how close we are. It's something I've always dreamed about. We didn't get the opportunity with the USA team, but we did get to play with each other in the all star game last year which was a special moment. You know what I mean. Just, like playing in the NBA with your big brother. Who wouldn't want to do that?
What does he say in response? Jayson Tatum: There's a lot that goes into that. Obviously. And there's decisions that he would have to make, what's best for his family. The idea of it we both like the idea of it for sure.
All eyes are on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving now, but everyone from team executives to opposing players continues to monitor the Washington Wizards. “Almost every game we play, someone says something,” Bradley Beal tells me over the phone, regarding how often players recruit him to leave.
“It brings you back to college. Which school is the right school? Which team is the right team?” Beal says. “You love the fact that people see your game and would love to play with you. But it’s also tough on the back end, because you have no idea what you want to do.”
But that hasn’t stopped Beal from trying to recruit. Beal says he has shared his vision with other star players around the league about how they could fit in Washington next to him. He raves about the “freshness” of the team, with a new coach, a new system, and plenty of improving young players. Though selling Washington as most stars look to more glamorous markets has its challenges. “A lot of people seem to think D.C. is a small market, but I try to tell them it’s a big market,” Beal says. “It makes that part of recruiting tougher.”
Philadelphia's loftier sights remain set on Lillard and Bradley Beal possibly growing dissatisfied in Portland and Washington, respectively, sources said. A far larger pool of players also become trade-eligible on December 15, then incorporating most of the newly-signed players from this past offseason. It seems the chances of any Simmons trade, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, will grow significantly larger in late December than anytime soon, barring any change in a rival team's circumstances.
Should Beal take too long to decide — he cannot sign until Oct. 17 at the earliest, the anniversary of his last extension — Washington will have a seismic choice to make: gamble on their all-star centerpiece sticking around at the risk of letting him walk for nothing or explore a trade. Beal knows the Wizards have made favorable moves to convince him they can become the winning franchise he so yearns to lead. But, at least this week, at the season’s dawn, he wasn’t hurrying to commit just yet. “I want to win. I want to win the right way and do it here, and I think we have enough,” Beal said. “So it’s just we have to get it done.”
Now the Wizards have Dinwiddie in their backcourt with Beal -- although Beal's future with the team has been the topic of plenty of speculation. "Obviously, I spoke to him, and obviously he's his own man and his decisions are his own. So I can't talk about his plans or what he's going to do," Dinwiddie said. "I think right now we're both willing to kind of take a little bit of a bet on each other and try to do something special. All we can kind of focus on is the now, and if plans change then they change, but we're here now and have a really special chance."
The Wizards agreed to the Westbrook trade, league sources say, believing it would enhance their chances of Beal committing to a long-term extension to stay in the nation’s capital rather than hasten his exit.
Stadium: "Sources tell me Beal right now has no desire to leave the Wizards." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Bradley Beal as the Lakers-Wizards work to complete Russell Westbrook trade, presented by @ATT 5G.
Chris Mannix: As others have noted, Westbrook deal not seen as a precursor to a Beal trade, per sources. Moving Westbrook creates future cap flexibility. Beal, of course, with a contract he can opt out of after next season, still wields a lot of power in this situation.
Marcus Thompson: From what I’m hearing, Bradley Beal is opting to stay in DC.
Adrian Wojnarowski: This is a trade Washington wants to make with Bradley Beal in mind, creating some salary cap flexibility for the future to add talent around him, sources tell ESPN. The idea of returning to his Los Angeles roots has been appealing to Westbrook.
But the longer Beal goes without requesting a trade, the less likely the Wizards are to orchestrate a deal involving him by Thursday evening. A league source told The Chronicle on Wednesday morning that the Warriors’ decision-makers don’t expect a Beal trade — to them or anyone else — before they must make their two lottery picks.
David Aldridge: Tommy Sheppard says neither Bradley Beal nor his representatives have requested a trade. He says he continues to believe that there are FAs who would "love" to play with Beal & Russell Westbrook, though the Wiz only have the non-taxpayer MLE when free agency starts this weekend.
So, should the Celtics be considered legitimate suitors for Beal? NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller joined Chris Forsberg on a brand new episode of the Celtics Talk Podcast to discuss. "I would say this, the Tatum thing is real," Miller said. "Bradley would have never considered Boston if Tatum wasn't there. Let's just be honest, he would have never considered it. But that's a thing, and before he had to leave [the Olympics] due to COVID, he had some really good synergy with Jayson, and those daily conversations didn't hurt the Celtics' chances. ...
The Jump on ESPN: "Bradley Beal told me he loves Washington, wants to have a career in Washington and wants his jersey retired there. He wants to be a Wes Unseld type figure. Giannis sticking with Milwaukee could give Beal more motivation to stay in Washington" — @MarcJSpears
Though Wizards guard Bradley Beal had not asked for a trade as of Monday morning, a source said that a Bleacher Report story that he is considering asking for trade is accurate.
A decision on Beal’s intentions could be made before Thursday’s draft but that isn’t certain, according to the source. Beal’s frustration results from his lack of conviction about whether the Wizards are trying to win immediately, according to the source. According to the source with direct knowledge, the Heat is among several teams that very much appeals to Beal.
Beal — who can become a free agent next July - could give Washington a list of preferred destinations if he asks for a trade, but that isn’t definite. The Heat, Golden State and the two Los Angeles teams are among teams that appeal to him.
Teams around the league will eagerly await his decision. If he becomes available, he is not just a guy but the guy this summer — unless, of course, the market for Lillard starts to crescendo. The Warriors, 76ers, Heat and Hawks could all get in on the mix, according to sources. Others would certainly inquire, even if the list may not be as robust as it could have been if the Wizards pulled the trigger on a Beal trade a year ago … before the Nets gave up pieces for James Harden, the Bucks gave up ones for Holiday, the Nuggets gave up ones for Aaron Gordon and the Bulls gave up ones for Nikola Vucevic.
A sense around the league is that would be contingent on what Washington does with point guard Russell Westbrook. The source said Beal may consider leaving if the Wizards opt to trade Westbrook this summer. There have been some reports about the Lakers having interest in Westbrook.
Bradley Beal hasn’t asked out. There is no trade demand or trade request, not even a timid suggestion, according to sources. But here we are, where the news of the week is an All-NBA talent deciding whether or not to make a decision.
Perhaps if Bradley Beal were to request a trade away from the Washington Wizards—as two sources close to the All-Star guard told Bleacher Report he was considering—Philadelphia could emerge as a serious front-runner with a Simmons offer. In the event Beal does not become available, the Sixers have yet to make serious traction on any other Simmons deal, sources said.
Beal's potential availability has sparked significant discussion among league personnel, but there appears to be less confidence Lillard will seek a different team prior to training camp. Warriors officials have expressed doubt Lillard would eye Golden State as a destination.
Chris Grenham: Zach Lowe just now on ESPN's Woj & Lowe special regarding Bradley Beal: "Is Boston going to offer Jaylen Brown? I don't think so." pic.twitter.com/eOvSv7Tu7u
Adam Aaronson: Woj says one player makes most sense for the Warriors in a trade: Bradley Beal. “Beal is not yet — and may not be — available.” “I don’t sense that Golden State is interested in the Ben Simmons talks.”
Still: Beal has been seriously mulling his future in recent weeks, and at times has been very much on the fence about whether or not he wants to remain with the Wizards, sources tell The Athletic. The All-NBA guard is expected to use the weekend to continue giving his career some thought and could arrive at a decision during the upcoming week.
For all teams, planning and preparation entering draft week is important. It heightens the need to allow the Wizards and teams across the league to prepare should Beal have a change of heart on his future. For Beal, this process of mulling his future has taken place over each of the past few summers.
With the 2021 NBA draft fast approaching, word has reached front offices around the league that Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal is considering requesting a trade prior to Thursday night's event. "He knows he has to make a decision before the draft," one source with direct knowledge of Beal's thinking told Bleacher Report. For the past year, people familiar with Beal's dedicated relationship to the Wizards have consistently rebuffed the notion he had interest in playing elsewhere. Yet a second source close to Beal, when contacted by B/R, confirmed the situation is now fluid.
Beal has long maintained to confidants his desire to stay in Washington, so long as he believed the Wizards were positioned to advance deep into the postseason. And if Beal were to seek a new team, he would do so only to land in an established winning environment, sources said.
Beal does not have a proverbial list of preferred destinations, but it was mentioned by multiple sources that he would welcome joining teams such as Boston, Golden State, Miami or Philadelphia—although Beal requesting a trade would all but guarantee an expansive bidding war across the league. The number of potential destinations and interested suitors could span a significant portion of the NBA.
Marc Stein on the Warriors: "The way it was described to me by a team that I'll just say has been monitoring Golden State very closely is they want a star, the Warriors want a star... But, you know, who doesn't want a star? Can you package 7 and 14 picks and James Wiseman and get a star? When we're talking about stars, that's basically code for Bradley Beal, or Damian Lillard. Are either one of those guys really in play at this draft? It's probably more Lillard than Beal at this point but I just think the draft might come a step too soon for either one of those guys to be dealt."
Marc Stein: Golden State has indeed signaled a willingness to trade the 7th and 14th overall picks, league sources say, but the Warriors are said to be trying to construct a deal that brings back "a star." Star translates to Washington's Bradley Beal or Portland's Damian Lillard — neither of whom figures to be available for a trade package in which, irrespective of how many draft assets are attached, Andrew Wiggins is the standout veteran.
Some on the Golden State Warriors are watching closely the next move of Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. Should he become available, he’s at the top of the offseason wishlist. The Warriors’ trio of stars — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson — have made it clear to management they want the franchise to focus on the pursuit of a championship, even to consider using their two lottery picks to get someone who can help immediately, sources confirmed. Warriors general manager Bob Myers said their goal this offseason is to add more of a veteran presence.
Any deal involving Beal would have to include Andrew Wiggins to make the salaries match. Wiggins has two years, $65.2 million remaining on his contract. One team source did say the Warriors wouldn’t be quite willing to gut the roster to acquire Beal. If they could land Beal while keeping James Wiseman, it could be the best of both worlds for the Warriors — appease the desire to win now while retaining a future centerpiece. But Washington figures to want Wiseman.
SNY's Ian Begley reported Monday the Knicks might instead prioritize maintaining future financial flexibility: "As recently as last month, a source said the Knicks have talked internally about the possibility of holding enough cap space this summer for 2022 and keeping enough money around to be able to go after a max player in that 2022 class, which should include Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal."
Yet even if Morey, deep down, wishes he had a do-over on his January or March dealings, he has shown little inclination to rush into shedding Simmons, which is undoubtedly a nod to one of the most complex situations he has ever faced. All teams covet the biggest stars, but Morey is especially obsessive about it. He will surely tune out the naysayers who suggest Simmons can no longer be the centerpiece for the acquisition of a Bradley Beal-type superstar. Portland’s CJ McCollum has been mentioned often as a potential Sixers target in a Simmons deal; rest assured that Morey longs for Damian Lillard if he is targeting any Trail Blazer.
Sports Illustrated Chris Mannix reveals two names he believes to be enticing enough for the Celtics to include Jaylen Brown for in a trade. While he didn’t provide a firm report on any trade rumblings going on at the moment, he could potentially be plugged into some sources who might have a better feel for Boston’s outlook. The seasoned insider spoke out on Early Edition this past week. “There are a couple of players out there that I think the Celtics would move for Jaylen Brown,” Mannix said. “One would be Bradley Beal, who has to make a decision of his own the next couple weeks if he wants to sign that extension with Washington. If he doesn’t, that’s tantamount to a trade request and he can become available. And we all know at this point about the relationship between Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum.
Another source questioned why either team would make that deal, specifically saying it doesn’t do enough to address Philadelphia’s need for leadership. The source suggested the Kings could make a serious play for Simmons if they make De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton available. Some believe the 76ers could make a move for Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard instead.
The source told the Daily News that the Knicks are interested in packaging rising star RJ Barrett in a deal for a star guard, like Portland’s Damian Lillard or Washington’s Bradley Beal. If both the Trail Blazers and Wizards are uninterested in a deal, the source says the Knicks are also monitoring Cleveland’s Collin Sexton, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Charlotte’s Terry Rozier as younger guards the franchise can fold into its plans for the future.
Ava Wallace: Sheppard on Beal: "Nothing's changing for me, for Bradley... we built this team around Bradley, and that's our intention moving forward."
Beal, 27, becomes a free agent a year from now when his two-year, $72 million extension from 2019 runs out, but he could ask for a trade before then. Although the all-star guard expressed no interest in leaving the team throughout the season, according to multiple people with knowledge of Beal’s situation, he made it clear at the start of the year that he wanted the Wizards to prove they could be a winning organization.
After the Washington Wizards saw their season end with a Game 5 first-round loss to the 76ers on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, Bradley Beal said it was too soon to declare his future intentions as he enters the final year of his contract. "I haven't even ... we're not gonna think about that, or even talk about it, right now," Beal said after collecting 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Washington's 129-112 loss. "I haven't thought about none of that, as of yet."
"Ultimately, I'm in control," Beal said. "I think that's my biggest thing. People are going to report whatever they want, but I know where my mind is and I know if it's not coming from the horse's mouth, then it's going to be rumors. I expect them. S---, they're starting now. "So it doesn't change anything. I guess it's going to increase a lot more this year with me going into the last year of my deal, but for me, I'm just relaxing, resting my body and we'll evaluate all that when summer comes."
Tim Bontemps: Bradley Beal is asked directly about whether he thinks the Wizards have shown him enough to commit to the organization long-term. And while he praises Scott Brooks and the way the season went, Beal declined to answer either way whether Washington was the place for him long-term.
The Grizzlies are not a free-agent destination for All-NBA players and could take a swing for a fence type deal with a collection of draft picks (nine over the next seven years) and young players on team-friendly contracts (De'Anthony Melton, Brandon Clarke and Dillon Brooks).
The patience has paid off to a relative degree, as now the Wizards are in position to possibly make the playoffs. Beal feels like he has been somewhat vindicated by the experience. "It speaks volumes. It’s always tough because when my name was buzzing, that’s all I heard early in the year is ‘trade Beal, trade Beal.’ It wasn’t anything other than that," Beal said. "So, me knowing who I am and just sticking through it, that’s a testament to what we did as a team this year."
One league source told me the sleeper team to watch in a Beal bidding war is the Raptors. This source said Toronto president Masai Ujiri was reluctant to deal Lowry because he believes the team can contend again as soon as next season. At that point, the Raptors will likely be back in a normal rhythm and playing in Canada after spending all of this season in Tampa.
There’s still a real chance Beal stays in Washington for years to come, but as the Wizards rack up losses, teams like the Heat are waiting to pounce. In addition to Miami, multiple league sources say the Celtics, Knicks, and Pelicans are among the teams with interest in pursuing a deal for Beal.
Like most teams around the league, Washington (15-26) isn’t looking at a bombshell deal come 3 p.m. Thursday — one blockbuster trade in a season is enough, and nothing with Beal’s situation has changed. The all-star guard has not indicated he wants a trade, according to people with knowledge of the situation, and Washington has not made him available for one.
Yet amid the generalities and coy responses they offered after being asked what the trade deadline is like for a coach and a veteran and which holes Washington needs plugged most, Brooks and Beal described the Wizards’ situation rather tidily. “I could sit here and say we need a lot,” Beal said. “I could sit here and say we’re really good with what we have, and it’s just a matter of us being consistent.”
For the 73,982 people that keep asking: no, the Wizards’ stance on Bradley Beal hasn’t changed. Teams continue to ask if the two-time All-Star is available; teams continue to be told no, he isn’t, and Beal continues to hold fast on not asking for relocation. Washington’s post-break funk hasn’t lessened the franchise’s resolve to continue a rebuild around him in 2021-22, even though that would continue to degrade what the Wizards could get for him in return. The Wizards plan to have their full mid-level exception available next summer; after flirting with getting into the playoff tournament in the east, they’re sinking back toward the bottom of the conference, increasing their chances of a high Lottery pick in a very good draft.
Today, with the Wizards at 14-20 and Beal’s free agency nearing, rumors of his future in Washington have inevitably swirled, no matter the reality. Sources say the Wizards are not engaging with other front offices who call about Beal, and he has not asked for a trade.
According to one NBA insider, Celtics fans shouldn't get their hopes up. NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller discussed the odds of Beal joining the C's and emphatically shut down the proposition. "There's no way Bradley Beal's going to Boston, I'll just tell you that," Miller said Friday on Early Edition. "Bradley's not going anywhere. He's heard over the last two years every team it seems like's fanbase courting Bradley Beal. And why not? This guy is the leading scorer in the league, he has developed into one of the best players in the league, and offensively he is literally unguardable."
Those talks, Lillard said, have revisited the same topics from nearly two years ago. The suggestions they leave for better teams or bigger markets. The notion they could do better, be better and live better in a different city. “I know how he feels because I get that all the time: ‘You should go here; you should go there …’ from all kinds of different people, and I know he gets it too,” Lillard said. “We’ve had that conversation. … He has the same feeling about it as I have: I just don’t want to go elsewhere. This is our ninth year. We’ve been so invested in this to where it’s like, this is what it is. This is where I want to get it done. And I’m sure he feels that same way.”
But sources tell TrueHoop that there’s a problem with that analysis. The Washington Wizards insist Beal ain’t going anywhere, and it’s convincing.
One rival executive, who has been repeatedly rebuffed in Beal trade calls, has all but given up trying to pry him away, telling TrueHoop: “In terms of franchise loyalty, I think Beal is in the same category as Steph and Dame right now.”
Rival executives have been sorely disappointed that Beal hasn’t cracked underneath the turmoil on the roster dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and Westbrook’s sudden decline.
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: “I feel bad for Bradley Beal because every day his name is on HoopsHype about trades. Let the kid play, man.”
Knicks top executive World Wide Wes is reportedly recruiting Bradley Beal to the Knicks through backchannels. ESPN radio host Michael Kay, who works for the station that broadcasts Knicks games, cited a “very good source” while dropping the news on his show last week.
“The Knicks have World Wide Wes on their side,” Kay said. “And he’s been in the ear of some of Beal’s people and he’s kind of nudging them that this might be a time to push for a trade.”
World Wide Wes, whose real name is William Wesley, was hired by the Knicks in June to work with his longtime associate Leon Rose. It’s Wesley’s first official job with an NBA team after decades as a behind-the-scenes power broker who leveraged relationships into influence. World Wide Wes, who has James Dolan’s ear, is an animated figure on the sidelines this season, both on the road and at MSG, but has never spoken publicly.
What the Celtics can do right now is limited. Unless something changes between now and the deadline, Bradley Beal won’t be available. All indications are that he and the front office will wait until the offseason to sort out their future. And even if Beal did become available before the deadline, the Celtics probably wouldn’t be able to make the most competitive offer.
The Jump: Per @Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown: Bradley Beal is unlikely to be traded before the March 25 deadline. #NBA #NBATwitter #TheJump #DCAboveAll
The Knicks are interested in Beal, a source confirmed, and in general are open to trading assets to acquire a star player. They have $15 million in cap space that will disappear if it’s not used before the trade deadline, along with five first-round picks over the next three years.
May 25, 2022 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks among 14 players to represent Canada through 2024
Canada Basketball and the Senior Men’s National Team program revealed Tuesday the summer core roster ahead of the upcoming third window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifier. Fourteen of the country’s top players from across the NBA, NCAA and international leagues have committed to representing Canada between now and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Each player has agreed to a three-year commitment with the Senior Men’s National Team. This group of players is complementary to the winter core roster, who previously played for Canada during the opening two windows of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in November and February. To further develop system consistency and cohesion, rosters for all upcoming Senior Men’s FIBA competitions will be composed of core players from both the summer and winter pools to ultimately give the program the best chance to qualify for the upcoming World Cup and Olympics. Should a player be unavailable to play, their attendance at training camp is expected.
Most players aren’t holding their hand out for a full minute for anyone, especially with the way social media has a field day with moments like these. Haslem has mastered his role of being the supporting cast at any cost. “Winning this conference finals is my priority right now,” Haslem told Yahoo Sports. “Bam has had an amazing season, and we’ve got eight undrafted players on this team. Those guys are just like me. We’re winning. I’m impacting the younger generation. That’s it. That’s my gift.”
The daily challenge is how can one impact winning when one’s number isn’t being called. “The only shift is that I’m not getting the minutes on the court,” Haslem told Yahoo Sports. “But it still keeps my competitive fire, my juices flowing and it still keeps me young and still keeps me active. So, it’s a two-way street. Just like I’m preparing them, they’re preparing me. It’s not so much 30, 45 minutes a game, but it’s moments when I’m called upon to come out there. And it might be impactful moments and I need to be ready for those. Those are the moments I prepare for. Also I cherish getting these guys prepared. I take it personal to help them perform and the way they go out there and do their jobs.”
“If they’re not prepared, I’m taking my notes on what we need to work on. For me, this is full-time job, bro. No days off. Even when it’s summer time, I’ll just take a week off and then I’m right back in the lab, in the weight room, in the gym, conditioning. My body has to stay right. That’s the most important thing for me is that my body has allowed me to be able to keep up with these guys.”
Harrison Wind: Austin Rivers has been on IG for 45+ mins. talking yesterday’s shooting in TX. He says he’s going to start home-schooling his son: “An AR-15 should never be in someone’s hands unless you’re in the army or have a higher qualification.” “We’re the only country where this happens.” pic.twitter.com/5KNujacEg2