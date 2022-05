Instead of giving up on the team, Beal wants to try his luck and give it a shot in D.C. before deciding he's done with the team and starts looking for a new challenge in the league. Talking with Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod, Beal explained why he decided to stick around and give it another chance with the Wizards. "Honestly, realizing that a franchise is willing to build around you. It's not always like that everywhere. Like, if I go somewhere else, they're just not going to build around you. They'll build around what they have. There's nothing absolutely nothing wrong with that, but if I have the chance to create my own legacy and make it work here with the team that drafted me, then why not give it a shot? It it works, it works, If it doesn't, I can say 'at least I tried.' That's just who I am, that's my blessing and curse, my loyalty. We're transitioning, we're going in the right direction, but we still have a lot of improvements to make."