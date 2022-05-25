Bobby Marks: Trae Young has earned an additional $35.4M in his rookie scale contract for being named All-NBA. The Young $177M rookie extension will now increase to $212M. The Hawks will take on an additional $6.1M cap hit in 2022/23 and are now $7.8M over the luxury tax.
May 25, 2022 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks among 14 players to represent Canada through 2024
Canada Basketball and the Senior Men’s National Team program revealed Tuesday the summer core roster ahead of the upcoming third window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifier. Fourteen of the country’s top players from across the NBA, NCAA and international leagues have committed to representing Canada between now and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Each player has agreed to a three-year commitment with the Senior Men’s National Team. This group of players is complementary to the winter core roster, who previously played for Canada during the opening two windows of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in November and February. To further develop system consistency and cohesion, rosters for all upcoming Senior Men’s FIBA competitions will be composed of core players from both the summer and winter pools to ultimately give the program the best chance to qualify for the upcoming World Cup and Olympics. Should a player be unavailable to play, their attendance at training camp is expected.
Most players aren’t holding their hand out for a full minute for anyone, especially with the way social media has a field day with moments like these. Haslem has mastered his role of being the supporting cast at any cost. “Winning this conference finals is my priority right now,” Haslem told Yahoo Sports. “Bam has had an amazing season, and we’ve got eight undrafted players on this team. Those guys are just like me. We’re winning. I’m impacting the younger generation. That’s it. That’s my gift.”
The daily challenge is how can one impact winning when one’s number isn’t being called. “The only shift is that I’m not getting the minutes on the court,” Haslem told Yahoo Sports. “But it still keeps my competitive fire, my juices flowing and it still keeps me young and still keeps me active. So, it’s a two-way street. Just like I’m preparing them, they’re preparing me. It’s not so much 30, 45 minutes a game, but it’s moments when I’m called upon to come out there. And it might be impactful moments and I need to be ready for those. Those are the moments I prepare for. Also I cherish getting these guys prepared. I take it personal to help them perform and the way they go out there and do their jobs.”
“If they’re not prepared, I’m taking my notes on what we need to work on. For me, this is full-time job, bro. No days off. Even when it’s summer time, I’ll just take a week off and then I’m right back in the lab, in the weight room, in the gym, conditioning. My body has to stay right. That’s the most important thing for me is that my body has allowed me to be able to keep up with these guys.”
Harrison Wind: Austin Rivers has been on IG for 45+ mins. talking yesterday’s shooting in TX. He says he’s going to start home-schooling his son: “An AR-15 should never be in someone’s hands unless you’re in the army or have a higher qualification.” “We’re the only country where this happens.” pic.twitter.com/5KNujacEg2