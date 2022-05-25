Austin Rivers has been on IG for 45+ mins. talking yesterday's shooting in TX. He says he's going to start home-schooling his son: "An AR-15 should never be in someone's hands unless you're in the army or have a higher qualification."

"We're the only country where this happens." pic.twitter.com/5KNujacEg2

— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) May 25, 2022