Adam Zagoria: This week and next Josh Minott has workou…
May 27, 2022 | 5:24 am EDT Update
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Los Angeles is not for me
But with the Bucks ousted from the playoffs early, Giannis Antetokounmpo is in fact on a visit to sunny California. Perhaps the less punishing weather and vibrant nightlife will help sway him to an eventual move to LA? Given his recent comments on the city, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case. “This city is not for me,” said the Bucks star about Los Angeles.
But what could have caused such a definitive proclamation from the Greek Freak? Restaurant prices, apparently. Giannis was caught for an ambush interview as he and his family were leaving Catch restaurant in LA on Wednesday. While the Bucks star admitted he did enjoy the meal, he quickly quipped that the final tally on his bill was not to his liking. “It was incredible. Expensive, expensive. This city is not for me,” said Giannis after his meal at Catch LA.
NetsDaily: In talking to people on the inside, I hear a lot of optimism that the Big 3 will be intact come October. And healthy. FWIW.
Brunson could be looking at a contract that starts as low as $20 million annually with offers getting as high as $25 million annually. He bounced back from a poor 2021 playoff performance with a superb outing this postseason, so that should help maintain his value heading into free agency. Brunson could be a sign-and-trade candidate to an over-the-cap team if Dallas decides they do not want a big tax burden this season and could get a first-round pick and atrade exception instead.
Stephen Curry wins first ever Conference Finals MVP
“This is special… we know this isn’t the ultimate goal but we have to celebrate this” Stephen Curry accepts the FIRST EVER Earvin “Magic” Johnson Trophy awarded to the Western Conference Finals MVP.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steph Curry on why he said last year that people don’t want to see them next year: “It was more a message for us… re-establish what Warriors basketball is (after last year’s strong finish before the play-in)… the tone was set that we could be that team again.”