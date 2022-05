When McGee got to the NBA, one of the first things his mother preached to him was philanthropy. He took part in the usual turkey drives for Thanksgiving and handing out presents on Christmas but the foundation was a huge step forward to doing even more. The Juglife Foundation has helped get six water wells set up in Uganda and is in the process of putting a sports complex there as well. “We’re just doing a lot of things on that side of the world that people tend to forget about,” McGee said. “Third world countries that really need our help and that’s just what we’re passionate about.”