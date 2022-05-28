Reporter: "How you describe Jimmy's game?"

Kyle Lowry: "It's f***ing incredible! My bad, my bad. Don't fine me NBA, that was really by mistake, I promise."

Jimmy Butler: "Fine him, fine him. Y'all fine me all the time."

