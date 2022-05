From the inside of Chase Center, to the outside at Thrive City, Lacob’s vision is coming true with the Warriors back to their winning ways. “Personally, I’m just as proud of Chase Center — personally, now — as I am with this team,” Lacob said. “I can’t even tell you how hard this was to get done. It took seven years, and in this city, it’s probably harder than any other city to do it. And as you know, it’s all been ballyhooed, it was all private money. Which to be honest with you, I’m proud of. We didn’t have to take money away from police and firefighters and so many social services. I think we’re all proud of that. How does it look? I think it looks great. I love it. Every single night I get chills when I walk into the arena. I literally get chills. I just love it. I love basketball, I’ve loved it all my life.”