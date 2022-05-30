John Hollinger: As for No. 2, I think it’s obvious th…

12 hours ago via Eric Koreen, John Hollinger, Eric Koreen and John Hollinger @ The Athletic
John Hollinger: As for No. 2, I think it’s obvious that Toronto needs another real guard on the roster, which would also help them avoid running VanVleet into the ground. Ricky Rubio and Tyus Jones are aspirational targets, but I don’t think either is coming here on the mid-level to be a backup. More realistically, old friend Delon Wright would be a nice fit here and could likely be had for less than the MLE. They also might take a long look at Eric Bledsoe, who is almost certain to be waived by Portland.

May 30, 2022 | 9:30 pm EDT Update

Joe Lacob: There's no better arena in the world than Chase Center

Joe Lacob: “For 50 years I’ve been going to games. I’ve been to every arena in the world. And to me, there is no better arena in the world than this one, Chase Center. It just needs the experiences, like this one, to give it that history that Oracle had or a place like [Madison Square Garden], at least a long time ago anyway. I think that’s what’s great about it. We love this building. Our players love this building, our partners love this building and it’s shown up pretty well.”
2 hours ago via Dalton Johnson @ NBC Sports

From the inside of Chase Center, to the outside at Thrive City, Lacob’s vision is coming true with the Warriors back to their winning ways. “Personally, I’m just as proud of Chase Center — personally, now — as I am with this team,” Lacob said. “I can’t even tell you how hard this was to get done. It took seven years, and in this city, it’s probably harder than any other city to do it. And as you know, it’s all been ballyhooed, it was all private money. Which to be honest with you, I’m proud of. We didn’t have to take money away from police and firefighters and so many social services. I think we’re all proud of that. How does it look? I think it looks great. I love it. Every single night I get chills when I walk into the arena. I literally get chills. I just love it. I love basketball, I’ve loved it all my life.”
2 hours ago via Dalton Johnson @ NBC Sports

Lacob gives an upper hand to Boston in the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, while adding in his own Warriors history too. “I’ll give you a statistic that I think is just the most unbelievable statistic,” Lacob says. “The Celtics are great. Jerry Buss owned the Lakers for 33 years. Does anybody know how many Finals he made in 33 years? Sixteen out of 33 years. Now that is remarkable. We’ve now made six in 12 years. So, I love the 50-percent rate. Whether we’ll continue that, I don’t know. But I’m sure as hell gonna try.”
2 hours ago via Dalton Johnson @ NBC Sports

2 hours ago via Politico.com

May 30, 2022 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
