John Hollinger: As for No. 2, I think it’s obvious that Toronto needs another real guard on the roster, which would also help them avoid running VanVleet into the ground. Ricky Rubio and Tyus Jones are aspirational targets, but I don’t think either is coming here on the mid-level to be a backup. More realistically, old friend Delon Wright would be a nice fit here and could likely be had for less than the MLE. They also might take a long look at Eric Bledsoe, who is almost certain to be waived by Portland.
Joe Lacob: There's no better arena in the world than Chase Center
Joe Lacob: “For 50 years I’ve been going to games. I’ve been to every arena in the world. And to me, there is no better arena in the world than this one, Chase Center. It just needs the experiences, like this one, to give it that history that Oracle had or a place like [Madison Square Garden], at least a long time ago anyway. I think that’s what’s great about it. We love this building. Our players love this building, our partners love this building and it’s shown up pretty well.”
From the inside of Chase Center, to the outside at Thrive City, Lacob’s vision is coming true with the Warriors back to their winning ways. “Personally, I’m just as proud of Chase Center — personally, now — as I am with this team,” Lacob said. “I can’t even tell you how hard this was to get done. It took seven years, and in this city, it’s probably harder than any other city to do it. And as you know, it’s all been ballyhooed, it was all private money. Which to be honest with you, I’m proud of. We didn’t have to take money away from police and firefighters and so many social services. I think we’re all proud of that. How does it look? I think it looks great. I love it. Every single night I get chills when I walk into the arena. I literally get chills. I just love it. I love basketball, I’ve loved it all my life.”
Lacob gives an upper hand to Boston in the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, while adding in his own Warriors history too. “I’ll give you a statistic that I think is just the most unbelievable statistic,” Lacob says. “The Celtics are great. Jerry Buss owned the Lakers for 33 years. Does anybody know how many Finals he made in 33 years? Sixteen out of 33 years. Now that is remarkable. We’ve now made six in 12 years. So, I love the 50-percent rate. Whether we’ll continue that, I don’t know. But I’m sure as hell gonna try.”
Ben Anderson: The @Utah Jazz are hosting an off-season free agent mini camp tomorrow. They’ve traditionally done this during the off-season amid draft workouts, and it’s where they found Royce O’Neale in years past.
Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry is closing in on Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin’s Senate Democratic primary, according to a new internal poll. Thirty-four percent of likely Democratic voters support Barnes, while 31 percent are for Lasry, 18 percent back state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and 5 percent are behind Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, a survey commissioned by Lasry’s campaign found.
Steve Nash indicted into Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame
Steve Nash, a two-time NBA MVP and voted one of the league’s 75 greatest players of all time, is among a group of seven who will be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame. Nash will enter as part of the class of 2021 alongside Stewart Granger and Angela (Johnson) Straub.
Three-time NBA champion Rick Fox headlines the class of 2022 that also features Michele Belanger, John Bitove and Tony Simms.