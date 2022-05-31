Kevin Chouinard: Hawks’ draft workout for tomorrow: MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite) Tyler Burton (Richmond) Nate Johnson (Xavier) Charlie Moore (Miami) Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown) Taz Sherman (West Virginia)
Darren Wolfson: Former #Gophers guard Payton Willis works out for the #Timberwolves tomorrow a.m. Then, at 2 p.m. the Wolves will introduce new POBO Tim Connelly. Willis also will workout for the Memphis Grizzlies this week. He looks smooth in recent work w/his trainer.
Scott Agness: Pacers hosting 2022 pre-draft workout No. 3 on May 31. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts Christian Braun, Kansas A.J. Green, Northern Iowa Grayson Murphy, Belmont Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue Dalen Terry, Arizona
Daniel Greenberg: The Chicago Bulls have scheduled a workout with draft prospect Vance Jackson Jr that will happen in the next couple of days, per sources. Vance is a forward and played college basketball this past season at East Carolina University.
Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts for tomorrow: Malaki Branham (Ohio State) – Guard Kendall Brown (Baylor) – Guard/Forward Moussa Diabate (Michigan) – Forward Nate Laszewski (Notre Dame) – Forward Bryce McGowens (Nebraska) – Guard Josh Minott (Memphis) – Forward
Ranadive and McNair attended a CAA pro day workout featuring Purdue shooting guard Jaden Ivey and Duke small forward AJ Griffin, both of whom are projected as top-10 picks. McNair was also seen in footage of a separate pro day workout in Santa Barbara that featured Arizona shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, another player who could be taken in the top 10. Ivey, 20, could be the best player available if the Kings stay at No. 4. He is the top-rated shooting guard in the draft and the fourth-ranked player on ESPN’s big board behind Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, Auburn power forward Jabari Smith and Duke power forward Paolo Banchero.
Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz will work out BYU small forward Gideon George on Sunday morning, I’m told…..
The Orlando Magic have hosted G League Ignite prospect and Filipino National Team center Kai Sotto for a pre-draft workout. Sotto was one of the first prospects to sign with the G League straight out of high school and was projected to join Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga among others in the 2021 G League bubble. However, after committing to the Philippines national team, he was unable to play for the team.
Ryan Ward: Minor update to today’s draft workouts for the Lakers: James Akinjo out of Baylor will be working out for the team rather than Villanova s Collin Gillespie
Alabama senior Keon Ellis will be among the prospects to participate in a pre-draft workout with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, the team announced.
Ryan Ward: The Lakers will hold a draft workout with the following participants on Saturday, May 28: Collin Gillespie – Villanova Tyrese Martin – UConn Drew Peterson – USC Quenton Jackson – Texas A&M Keon Ellis – Alabama Cole Swider – Syracuse
Darren Wolfson: Breck high school’s David Roddy is in Orlando today for a workout with the Magic. Has previously worked out for the Nuggets and Tim Connelly, Rockets, and Pacers. Expected to workout for his hometown #Timberwolves in near future.
Andy Larsen: Jazz announce their first draft workout tomorrow. Six players will take part: · R.J. Cole, Connecticut · Tyson Etienne, Wichita State · Johnny Juzang, UCLA · Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall · Akoldah Gak, Australia · Trevion Williams, Purdue
Jason Anderson: Sources tell me players who participated in pre-draft workouts with the Kings the past two days included Trevion Williams (Purdue), JD Notae (Arkansas), Tyson Etienne (Wichita State) and David McCormack (Kansas). Kings brass now heads to Southern California for pro day workouts.
Darren Wolfson: JD Davison of Alabama was among draft prospects in with the #Timberwolves today. Bigger headline: New POBO Tim Connelly is said to have been in the gym. In other words, he’s already grinding. #RaisedByWolves
Jason Anderson: Sources tell me the Kings interviewed 33 prospects at the NBA draft combine and atteneded pro-day workouts for Shaedon Sharpe, Keegan Murray, Dyson Daniels, Tari Eason and Ochai Ogbaji, among others. Pre-draft workouts scheduled M-T in Sacramento; then pro-days in SoCal W-T-F.
Sean Cunningham: The Sacramento Kings attended a few agency pro-day workouts with high profile draft prospects, sources say: Excel Sports: Tari Eason (LSU Nikola Jovic (Mega) Mark Williams (Duke) Priority Sports: Patrick Baldwin Jr (Milwaukee) Keegan Murray (Iowa)
James Boyd: #Pacers will have their second pre-draft workout Monday featuring: — Baylor’s James Akinjo — Alabama’s Keon Ellis — UCLA’s Johnny Juzang — Marquette’s Justin Lewis — Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard — Colorado State’s David Roddy
Tom Orsborn: Johnny Davis, who interviewed with the Spurs on Wednesday, on the possibility of them taking him at No. 9: "Obviously, playing under coach Popovich, the most famous coach in NBA history, is something I would really want to happen."
Adam Zagoria: Jared Rhoden told me he's worked out for the Knicks, Nets and Celtics. Has more coming after the Combine. @SetonHallMBB
Kentucky’s Keion Brooks says he’s “all in” on the NBA Draft and has no plans to return to college. The 6-foot-7 junior declared for the Draft and entered the Transfer Portal in order to maximize his options.
Brooks averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds this past season and 10.3 points and 6.8 rebounds as a sophomore. He said he’s worked out so far for the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, and said he’s not certain which workouts he has after the G League Camp.
Jordan Guskey: Among other things, Jalen Wilson said he's worked out with San Antonio, Brooklyn and New York. Has a future workout scheduled with Milwaukee. #kubball
.@DavidsonMBB star Hyunjung Lee says he's worked out for the Warriors, Kings and Pacers. He's now at the NBA G League Camp in Chicago. Averaged 15.8 ppg and 6.0 rpg as a junior and is trying to become the 2nd Korean player in the NBA
Darren Wolfson: Guard Jacob Gilyard of Richmond was another player in today working out for the #Timberwolves. He’s the all-time Division 1 steals leader.
Darren Wolfson: Fatts Russell (Maryland) and Keon Ellis (Alabama) are said to be two of the six players working out for the #Timberwolves tomorrow. Stay tuned for more Wolves scuttlebutt.
Scott Agness: Pacers hosting pre-draft workout No. 1 on May 13. Fardaws Aimaq (Utah Valley) Moussa Diabate (Michigan) Boogie Ellis (USC) Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph’s) Hyunjung Lee (Davidson) Josh Minott (Memphis)
Jason Anderson: Sources say the Sacramento Kings will bring in the following players for their third day of pre-draft workouts: Will Richardson, Oregon, Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP, Lester Quinones, Memphis, Jeriah Horne, Tulsa, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech, Efe Abogidi, Washington State
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks pre-draft workout for tomorrow: Brad Davison (Wisconsin) Tyson Etienne (Wichita State) David McCormack (Kansas) Javante McCoy (Boston University) Drew Timme (Gonzaga) Payton Willis (Minnesota)
James Ham: The Kings have round 2 of pre-draft workouts today. Again, no media. Grayson Murphy, Belmont Bruins A.J. Green, Northern Iowa Panthers Jalen Adaway, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse Orange Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech Hokies Grant Golden, Richmond Spiders
Darren Wolfson: Former Breck HS stud and Mountain West Player of Year David Roddy has had workouts with the #Nuggets and #Rockets so far, will participate in the Draft Combine next week. He’s maintaining college eligibility, has until June 1 to make decision.
Davidson forward Hyunjung Lee was among the prospects that worked out with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.
Jon Walker: Former Northwest Missouri State guard Trevor Hudgins, the reigning back-to-back Division II Player of the Year, has a workout with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The three-time national champ worked out for the Houston Rockets on Monday.
Jason Anderson: Sources tell me the Sacramento Kings will hold their first predraft workout today with: Jaden Shackelford, Alabama, Johnny Juzang, UCLA, Hyunjung Lee, Davidson, Tyler Burton, Richmond, Keion Brooks, UCLA, Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech
Jovan Buha: The Lakers announced that they will be working out the following draft prospects tomorrow: DeVante’ Jones – Michigan Jeriah Horne – Tulsa Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu – UT Arlington Jamaree Bouyea – San Francisco Jordan Usher – Georgia Tech Grant Golden – Richmond
Dan Woike: The Lakers announce their first draft workout for Tuesday with DeVante’ Jones – Michigan Jeriah Horne – Tulsa Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu – UT Arlington Jamaree Bouyea – San Francisco Jordan Usher – Georgia Tech Grant Golden – Richmond
Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts tomorrow: Fardaws Aimaq (Texas Tech Commit) – C Izaiah Brockington (Iowa St) – G Gabe Brown (Mich St) – F Julian Champagnie (St. John’s) – F Bryson Williams (Texas Tech) – F Lucas Williamson (Loyola) – G
Rylan Stiles: Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder have begun the NBA pre draft workout process. They’ll be bringing in prospects from now until the Draft. Two scheduled tomorrow.
Adam Zagoria: Michigan State's Gabe Brown worked out yesterday with the Boston Celtics and today for the Brooklyn Nets and has workouts scheduled this month with the Knicks, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets He has been invited to the NBA G League combine.
Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts for tomorrow: Keve Aluma (Va. Tech) – F – 6-9, 235 Garrison Brooks (Miss St. ) – F – 6-9, 230 Jamal Cain (Oakland) – F – 6-7, 191 Keon Ellis (Alabama) – G – 6-6, 175 Allen Flanigan (Auburn) – G – 6-6, 215 Jaden Shackelford (Alabama) – G – 6-3, 200
Keith Smith: Draft workout news is starting to come out Here's some players the Boston Celtics are reportedly set to work out in the coming days: Teddy Allen - New Mexico State Julian Champagnie - St. John's Peter Kiss - Bryant Lucas Williamson - Loyola Boston has the 53rd pick in the draft.
Lucas Williamson, who recently capped his stellar playing career at Loyola University Chicago, will work out for the Milwaukee Bucks today and the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 6, as he embarks on his professional basketball career.
Bill Koch: Catching up on this from earlier this morning -- Peter Kiss will work out for the Celtics on May 3 and the Knicks on May 12. Source said the former @BryantHoops standout is drawing some legitimate NBA attention.
Zach Braziller: Former St. John's star Julian Champagnie has received an invite to the NBA Combine, per a source. He also has workouts set up for May 11 and 12 with the Celtics and his hometown Nets. #sjubb
Robin Washnut: Former #Nebrasketball guard Teddy Allen will work out for the Boston Celtics on May 11. He put his name back in the portal, but he’s all in on the NBA right now.
In a matter of hours, one chapter of Michael Devoe’s life was closing and another opening. Monday morning, the former Georgia Tech guard was one of six NBA draft hopefuls working out at the Hawks facility before coaches and scouts. Later that day, he was to take his last final exam – dreaded finite math – as a Tech student to complete his requirements for his business administration degree.
The other five prospects Monday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex were Utah State forward Justin Bean, LSU forward Darius Days, Missouri State forward Gaige Prim, Oregon guard Will Richardson (from Hinesville) and Syracuse forward Cole Swider. It was the first workout the Hawks have held for draft prospects this offseason. It was Devoe’s second, following one with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
Ryan Wolstat: FWIW, Brian Windhorst said on his podcast word was Suggs had a bad workout with the Raptors. A source with no affiliation with Raptors told me they’d heard the same.
Noah Magaro-George: Alex Antetokounmpo says the Spurs hosted him for a pre-draft workout. The 19-year-old forward also worked out for the Pacers and Rockets.
Chris Grenham: The Celtics had two separate pre-draft workout groups today, according to sources. A few of the names: Austin Reaves, Oklahoma Luka Garza, Iowa LJ Figueroa, Oregon Javonte Smart, LSU Ethan Thompson, Oregon St Alan Griffin, Syracuse Dru Smith, Missouri Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop
The Los Angeles Lakers announced workouts for five more players ahead of the NBA draft. The new group includes Brandon Boston Jr. of Kentucky, Moses Wright of Georgia Tech, Jose Alvarado of Georgia Tech, Spencer Littleton of Toledo and MaCio Teague of Baylor. Boston, a 6’7″ forward, played one season at Kentucky and averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.3 minutes. He shot 35.5 percent overall on 11.6 attempts and 30 percent from deep on 4.0 attempts.
Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves is one of the most intriguing prospects projected by many to go in the second round, and Boston is one of the numerous teams expressing interest in the 23-year-old guard. Reaves is set to workout with the Celtics on Tuesday, according to sources. A workout this close to draft night is a sure sign of interest from Boston, which should not come as a surprise to those who know Reaves’ game.
One NBA scout that I spoke with at the NBA Draft Combine said he did not have concerns with Reaves’ shooting numbers at Oklahoma, pointing toward his film at Wichita State and his 85.7% free throw clip in two years with the Sooners. Simply put, Reaves took a ton of contested shots at Oklahoma. His role as a combo guard with NBA spacing should get him much better looks at the next level.
NBA Central: The Indiana Pacers will host Alex Antetokounmpo for a pre-draft workout today. Giannis: "I definitely think Alex can be better than me" (🎥 @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/JNPbP0qoGx
The Pacers will hold their ninth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Tuesday, July 27 at the Ascension St. Vincent Center. Tuesday's workout group includes Alex Antetokounmpo (UCAM Murica CB in Spain) and JaQuori McLaughlin (UC Santa Barbara).
Rod Boone: Per a league source, Day’Ron Sharpe has an individual workout scheduled with the #Hornets tomorrow. The @UNC_Basketball product and Greenville, N.C. native lost 20 pounds this offseason and is rising up some draft boards. Potentially pegged to be a mid to late first-round pick.
Dane Moore: Davion Mitchell on a pre-draft media Zoom this morning: "I see myself as a guy like Jrue Holiday... He's a guy I can model my game after." Mitchell also said he's worked out for Golden State, Oklahoma City, San Antonio and New Orleans amongst others
Joe Vardon: Former Duke wing Jalen Johnson worked out for the Cavaliers and impressed. He left Durham after just 13 games as a freshman, which caused some harrumphs, but he remains a potential lottery pick. Cavs will select third
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are holding another pre-draft workout Monday. Projected second round picks and potential two-way or Summer League fliers. - JT Thor (Auburn) - Scottie Lewis (Florida) - Juhann Begarin (France) - Feron Hunt (SMU) - Jalen Tate (Arkansas) - Ibi Watson (Dayton)
What will the Warriors do with the No. 7 and No. 14 picks? Why not test it out on the court? In a sense, that might be what Golden State did on Sunday. At least for one of their picks. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Sunday that the Warriors are holding a "competitive workout" between Davion Mitchell, Moses Moody, Chris Duarte and Trey Murphy on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers announced they worked out six more prospects ahead of the NBA draft on July 29. The new group of prospects consists of Greg Brown of Texas, Neemias Queta of Utah State, Carlik Jones of Louisville, Feron Hunt of SMU, Jeremiah Tilmon of Missouri and Mitch Ballock of Creighton. Brown, a 6-foot-9 forward, played one season of collegiate basketball and averaged 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 42% on 7.4 attempts and 33% from deep on 3.5 attempts. He’s regarded as a late first-round pick or early second-rounder given the upside with his athleticism,
Matt Brooks: The following players have worked out with Nets, per a source: Mac McClung - Texas Tech Matt Coleman - Texas Jalen Tate - Arkansas
Noah Magaro-George: Alan Griffin tells me he had a pre-draft workout with the Spurs yesterday. He averaged a career-high 13.3 points per game for Syracuse last season.
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in six more players for workouts ahead of the 2021 NBA draft, the team announced. The new crop of players includes Joshua Primo of Alabama, Josh Christopher of Arizona State, Marcus Zegarowski of Creighton, Anthony Tarke of Coppin State, Jayvon Graves of Buffalo and Eugene Omoruyi of Oregon. Primo, 6’6″ guard, played one season at Alabama and averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent overall on 6.5 attempts and 38.1 percent from deep on 3.8 attempts.
Rod Boone: Today's draft prospects the #Hornets are working out: Sam Cunliffe (Evansville) Marcus Garrett (Kansas) Austin Reaves (Oklahoma) Jordan Schakel (San Diego State) Isaiah Todd (G League Ignite) McKinley Wright IV (Colorado)
In other news, the Sixers have brought players in and recently worked out Arizona State wing Josh Christopher, according to sources. Christopher is projected to be selected late in the first round or early in the second round.
Mike Mazzeo: JT Thor has worked out with 11 teams: Indiana, Charlotte, Memphis, Houston, Boston, San Antonio, Chicago, New York, Brooklyn, Atlanta and New Orleans. He also has an interview slated with Utah
Adam Zagoria: Former @AuburnMBB PG Sharife Cooper has worked out for these teams, not the Knicks (yet): Charlotte OKC Indy Houston GS LAL LAC Boston
Joe Mullinax: Moses Moody had a good time with the Grizzlies. Met them in Chicago at the combine and had a workout. They said he can be successful in their system, and he likes the system there too
Adam Zagoria: Former @IlliniMBB and @tps_hsbb 6’9 F Giorgi Bezhanishvili worked out w/ the Spurs today and has Charlotte coming up. Already worked out for Bucks, Lakers, Grizzlies, Hawks and Bulls W/ his energy and versatility, he could get a look in the 2nd round
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks are expected to bring in Tennessee guard Jaden Springer and Oregon guard Chris Duarte for draft workouts in the final days leading up to next Thursday’s draft, @The Athletic has learned.
Jason Anderson: Jalen Johnson says the Kings “said nothing but positive things” during his workout with them. When I asked him about his reported red flags, he said: "Those aren’t really red flags. People say a lot of things about me, but they say a lot of things without knowing me."
Jonathan Wasserman: The Warriors are bringing back Trey Murphy and Chris Duarte for second workouts this weekend, per sources
Mike Mazzeo: JT Thor said Nets and Knicks were among 11 teams he's worked out with. Youngest prospect in the draft is a big fan of Kevin Durant
Jason Anderson: Kai Jones says he had a great workout with the Kings, specifically saying he had dinner with the team and shot the ball well. "They love the passion I play with and the motor I play with."
Ian Begley: Chris Duarte’s Knicks workout today is solo, per SNY sources. NYK has worked out other prospects in group settings. So Duarte’s solo workout indicates NYK’s level of interest in him. Duarte’s projected to be drafted before NYK’s picks (19 & 21). @Adam Zagoria 1st reported workout.
The Athletic: Quentin Grimes, David Duke and Matt Mitchell will work out for the Jazz today, sources tell @Tony Jones. "Grimes is someone the Jazz like at No. 30. "
On Thursday, the Jazz will hold an important pre-draft workout, league sources tell The Athletic. The participants, according to sources, will include Quentin Grimes, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Houston, David Duke, a 6-5 point guard from Providence, and Matt Mitchell, a 6-6 small forward from San Diego State.
Ben Anderson: The @Utah Jazz are hosting an off-season free agent mini camp tomorrow. They’ve traditionally done this during the off-season amid draft workouts, and it’s where they found Royce O’Neale in years past.
