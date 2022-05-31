The Hawks certainly need to make some tweaks to get back to where they believe they belong on their timeline. Atlanta showed some form of interest in Grant during the 2021-22 season, per sources, and The Athletic believes that the interest still stands.
May 31, 2022 | 12:17 pm EDT Update
Joel Embiid undergoes surgery
Keith Pompey: Joel Embiid underwent surgery yesterday to repair his sprained right thumb, according to the #Sixers: Separately, a procedure was also performed to repair an injury to his left index finger. Neither procedure is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp.
Cavs hiring Luke Walton as assistant coach
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Walton joins JB Bickerstaff’s coaching staff after spending five-plus years as head coach of the Lakers and Kings. Walton spent his final two seasons as a player with Cleveland a decade ago.
Kyle Goon: The Lakers are hosting a draft workout today with these participants: Omari Moore – San Jose State Lester Quinones – Memphis Trevion Williams – Purdue Trey McGowens – Nebraska Will Richardson – Oregon Brison Gresham – Texas Southern
May 31, 2022 | 11:01 am EDT Update
Raptors to make OG Anunoby available?
As the NBA offseason continues for all teams outside of Golden State and Boston, one of the more intriguing names to emerge in early league trade chatter has been Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby.
If Anunoby becomes available this offseason, expect a long list of interested suitors. Anunoby, 24, is a proven blue-chip prospect who already has deep postseason experience. He’s also playing under a value contract, not even halfway through the four-year, $72 million extension he signed in 2020 (with a player option in 2024-25).
Blazers targeting OG Anunoby?
The Trail Blazers remain widely expected to pursue trade scenarios with the No. 7 pick in order to add a complementary veteran alongside All-NBA guard Damian Lillard, and Anunoby is believed to be one of their primary targets along with Jerami Grant.