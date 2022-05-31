The Hawks certainly need to make some tweaks to get bac…

5 hours ago via James L. Edwards III, Chris Kirschner, James L. Edwards III and Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
The Hawks certainly need to make some tweaks to get back to where they believe they belong on their timeline. Atlanta showed some form of interest in Grant during the 2021-22 season, per sources, and The Athletic believes that the interest still stands.

May 31, 2022 | 12:17 pm EDT Update

Cavs hiring Luke Walton as assistant coach

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Walton joins JB Bickerstaff’s coaching staff after spending five-plus years as head coach of the Lakers and Kings. Walton spent his final two seasons as a player with Cleveland a decade ago.
1 hour ago via wojespn

May 31, 2022 | 11:01 am EDT Update
