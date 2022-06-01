While on the topic of New York Knicks fans, Young was a…

13 hours ago via Pat Benson @ Sports Illustrated
While on the topic of New York Knicks fans, Young was asked about Spike Lee. Young said, “To be honest, Spike is like the perfect type of fan you want. You’re talking about fans going to far, Spike is the total opposite. He’s just going to cheer, talk trash but he’s going to talk trash the right way. He’s not going to go too far or say nothing crazy to the players or nothing like that.” Young continued, “He’s the perfect type of fan you want cheering your team on and I give a lot of respect to Spike because he shows love whenever the game is over with. Just like the other teams usually do, and it’s respect all around. So he’s definitely the perfect type of fan you want.”

, Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 1, 2022 | 6:17 pm EDT Update

Josh Richardson on joining Spurs: I became a leader in the locker room

Richardson recently spoke with “Jefe Island” about his offseason regiment and shared what he does to be ready for the new season ahead. “Just working at it. Getting back into conditioning,” Richardson said. “It’s a never-ending process. I’m just in here working. I got about 140 days until the next season so I got to use all of them.” Aside from getting on the court, he also spoke about joining the Spurs last season via trade with Boston involving guard Derrick White. “I kind of became a leader in the locker room,” Richardson said. “I felt I played well so hopefully I can carry that into next season.”
44 mins ago via Jeff Garcia @ Kens5.com

Top Rumors

, ,

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, freshly named to the All-Rookie First Team last month, is expanding his profile internationally as he moves into his second NBA season. In a recent phone interview, Green told me he is joining the East Asia Super League — which will feature teams from greater China, Japan, Korea and the Philippines — as an ambassador and investor. Retired NBAers Baron Davis, Metta Sandiford-Artest and Shane Battier hold similar roles with the fledgling league.
44 mins ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Green already had a significant standing in the region. That only figures to expand now through his association with the EASL, which is scheduled to unveil its new format in October featuring eight teams in Asia’s first interleague competition sanctioned by FIBA, basketball’s world governing body. “I just want to put the Asian basketball community on the map,” Green said, expressing hope that he can be “an inspiration for the next generation of hoopers in Asia.” “Especially in the Philippines,” Green added, “because I have background there.”
44 mins ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

June 1, 2022 | 5:35 pm EDT Update
Home