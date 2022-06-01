While on the topic of New York Knicks fans, Young was asked about Spike Lee. Young said, “To be honest, Spike is like the perfect type of fan you want. You’re talking about fans going to far, Spike is the total opposite. He’s just going to cheer, talk trash but he’s going to talk trash the right way. He’s not going to go too far or say nothing crazy to the players or nothing like that.” Young continued, “He’s the perfect type of fan you want cheering your team on and I give a lot of respect to Spike because he shows love whenever the game is over with. Just like the other teams usually do, and it’s respect all around. So he’s definitely the perfect type of fan you want.”
